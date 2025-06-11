Kenny Moore returns for football and cheer camp Published 3:00 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

VALDOSTA — Kenny Moore II will be back in town Saturday to host his annual free youth football camp at Lowndes High.

Moore, a standout cornerback with the Indianapolis Colts, spent is high school and college days at Lowndes and Valdosta State, respectively.

The Colts signed Moore in 2017 and despite not being drafted, quickly became a star in Indianapolis. In eight NFL seasons, he’s intercepted 20 passes, returning three for touchdowns. Moore was a Pro Bowl selection in 2023.

True to his roots, he holds a free football and cheer camp here every summer.

Moore’s camp is for ages 7-17. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday with the camp itself from 9-11 a.m.

Youth will participate in “a fun day of drills, training, sportsmanship and fun games,” according to a press release. Moore will coach the camp, in addition to some of his teammates, as well as local coaches.

Each camper will receive a swag bag, camp T-shirt and lunch.