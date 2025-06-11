Lowndes Board of Education approves personal device changes Published 2:11 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

VALDOSTA — The Lowndes County Board of Education met for its June session, presenting an overview of construction, policy, and student support updates.

With several projects nearing completion, board members reviewed updates on the construction at Clyattville Elementary, HVAC upgrades at Hahira Middle School, and the completion of the new track at Lowndes High School.

The board approved the second reading of the updated district-wide personal electronic device policy for students, in alignment with the recently signed House Bill 340. The new guidelines look to reduce distractions and improve classroom focus by heavily limiting access to devices. Under the new policy, K–8 students must turn off and store their devices in designated, locked school storage areas from the beginning to the end of the day.

High school students must keep phones off and out of sight during class, though teachers may opt to collect devices at the start of class and return them at the end. High school students have more leniency than younger students, allowing them to use their phones during class transitions and lunch, but they cannot use them during instructional time.

Additional guidance includes protocols for device usage during transportation and extracurricular events. At athletic or extracurricular events, device usage is permitted based on individual school rules. The updated electronic device policy will be printed in the 2025–26 Student Parent Handbook and is also available online for those seeking more information. Parents needing to reach their children during the school day are encouraged to call the school’s front office.

Dr. Ivy Smith, director of federal programs, shared the results of the district’s latest stakeholder surveys. Over 90% of staff, families, and educators rated the district highly in areas such as curriculum quality, school leadership, and family engagement. Key priorities identified through the surveys include early literacy, social-emotional learning, and staff retention.

Smith showed that student surveys mirrored these findings, with more than 97% of elementary students reporting feeling safe and supported. Middle and high school students also expressed strong satisfaction with their educational environments.