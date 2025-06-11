Park partners with local YMCA for June 26 event Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

VALDOSTA — Wild Adventures Theme Park is once again joining aquatic facilities around the globe to take part in the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson, a worldwide event aimed at teaching vital water safety skills to children and families.

Presented locally by Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen, the 2025 event is Thursday, June 26, at Splash Island Waterpark and features certified swim instructors from the Valdosta-Lowndes County Family YMCA.

Now in its 16th year, WLSL is a one-day initiative held across more than 20 countries to raise awareness about the importance of swim lessons in preventing water-related accidents. The event is coordinated by aquatic facilities, swim schools and water parks worldwide, each hosting a local lesson as part of the larger effort.

The timing is deliberate. Research shows the days surrounding July 4 represent the peak of summer drowning risk in the U.S. as families flock to the water. This initiative delivers crucial safety skills precisely when risk levels soar.

“Whether it’s your first time in the water or you’re building on existing skills, knowing how to be safe in and around water is something every family should feel confident about,” said Jasmin Hammond, aquatics operations manager at Wild Adventures. “This event is all about creating a safe, encouraging environment where kids and parents can learn together.”

Registration opens at 10 a.m. June 26 in the Wild Adventures ticketing courtyard. Registered guests receive early access to Splash Island Waterpark to take part in the 30-minute swim lesson, which begins at 11 a.m. at Catch-A-Wave Bay. All other waterpark attractions will open at their regularly scheduled time following the lesson. A daily admission ticket or season pass is required for participation.

The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson is part of Wild Adventures’ commitment to offering family-friendly fun while promoting safety, education and community well-being.

Wild Adventures and Splash Island Waterpark are now open seven days a week for the summer. Families can enjoy more than 35 rides, hundreds of animals, and dozens of water attractions, all in one destination.

For more information or to purchase tickets and season passes, visit WildAdventures.com.