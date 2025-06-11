Pets of the week June 12 Published 10:58 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Sasha is an eight-year-old black and tan rottweiler. Though at times she may identify as a couch potato. Sasha is ready to give you all of the love, and gently take any treats she's offered. She is spayed and ready to go home with someone today. Extra points for those who have a big couch. Lola is the definition of a curious cat. At only a year old, this black and white feline will steal anyone's heart. Shy is not in her vocabulary. She's ready to come take her home today to give her all the pets, and she will return the favor with purrs and gentle nuzzles.

Adoption fee for dogs is $80 and for cats is $35. All dogs, cats, puppies and kittens are de-wormed, flea sprayed, nails are trimmed, ears are cleaned/treated for ear mites and are vaccinated with their first set of shots. All pets are spayed or neutered, receive a vet exam, rabies vaccination, microchip ID and registration.

Animals for adoption are available at Lowndes County Animal Shelter, 337 Gil Harbin Blvd., Valdosta.

For more information call 229-671-2760. Hours are noon-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon-3 p.m. Saturday.