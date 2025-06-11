Pets of the week June 12

Published 10:58 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

By Staff report

1/2
Tommy Davis | Submitted photo: SSasha is an eight-year-old black and tan rottweiler. Though at times she may identify as a couch potato. Sasha is ready to give you all of the love, and gently take any treats she’s offered. She is spayed and ready to go home with someone today. Extra points for those who have a big couch.

Adoption fee for dogs is $80 and for cats is $35. All dogs, cats, puppies and kittens are de-wormed, flea sprayed, nails are trimmed, ears are cleaned/treated for ear mites and are vaccinated with their first set of shots. All pets are spayed or neutered, receive a vet exam, rabies vaccination, microchip ID and registration.

Animals for adoption are available at Lowndes County Animal Shelter, 337 Gil Harbin Blvd., Valdosta.

For more information call 229-671-2760. Hours are noon-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon-3 p.m. Saturday.

Email newsletter signup

You Might Like

Print Article