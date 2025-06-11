SGMC Health launches 2025 summer ‘Volunteen’ program Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

SGMC Health is welcoming 67 high school students to its 2025 Volunteen Summer Program, the largest group in recent years.

This annual initiative offers young individuals the chance to explore potential careers in healthcare while giving back to their community in meaningful ways.

Over the course of six weeks, these students will serve in various departments across the health system, including nursing units, imaging and administrative offices. By shadowing and assisting staff members, participants gain first-hand exposure to the fast-paced and compassionate world of healthcare.

“This program provides an incredible platform for students to learn, grow, and serve,” said Hilary Willis, director of development and volunteer engagement. “We’re excited to have such a passionate group join us this summer, and we know their contributions will enhance the experience for both our staff and patients.”

The Volunteens play a vital role in supporting SGMC Health’s mission by helping with day-to-day operations and engaging directly with patients and visitors. Through their service, they build confidence, strengthen communication skills and gain valuable insight into potential future professions.

“We hope this opportunity sparks a lifelong interest in healthcare,” said Brenda Alexander, vice president and chief human resources officer. “By investing in these young minds, we’re also investing in the future of healthcare in our region.”

The Volunteen Program reflects SGMC Health’s ongoing commitment to community outreach, youth development and fostering a new generation of compassionate healthcare leaders.

To learn more about the Volunteen Summer Program or support initiatives such as this at SGMC Health, visit sgmc.org.