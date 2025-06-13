Church briefs June 14 Published 6:25 am Friday, June 13, 2025

Annual Men’s Day, 11 a.m., June 15, Mount Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman. Speaker is the Rev. Michael Lane, pastor of Trinity M.B. Church in Boston.

Vacation Bible School, 6-8 p.m., June 16-20, Morning Star Baptist Church, 1051 Howell Rd. Theme is “God’s Laboratory.”

Annual Pageant Program, 3 p.m., June 22, Morning Star Baptist Church, 1051 Howell Rd. Hosted by the South Georgia Baptist Association Women’s Department.