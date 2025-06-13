Coile earns All-State, Valiants dominate All-Region Published 9:00 am Friday, June 13, 2025

HAHIRA — Valwood standout outfielder Maddox Coile has been named to the GIAA All-State baseball team. The junior leadoff hitter led the Valiants in stolen bases (32), walks (30), on-base percentage (.552), and OPS (.924).

“I’m extremely happy for Maddox,” said head coach Robert Shipman. “He didn’t start the season hot, but he made a few key adjustments to his approach. His determination and patience really paid off.”

Coile finished the year with a .343 batting average, ranking second overall on the team. He was particularly impressive during the postseason, posting a scorching .615 average, .737 OBP, and leading the team with 8 hits across two playoff series. He added 4 runs, 5 walks, and 8 stolen bases, striking out just once.

“When Maddox gets going, he’s an extremely tough out,” added Shipman.

In addition to Coile’s All-State recognition, several other Valiants earned All-Region honors for their performances during the GIAA region schedule:

Dax Womack (1B): 8 RBIs on 7 hits in region games.

Triston White (CF): Team-leading 10 runs scored in region play .

Chase Helfer (C/1B): .937 OPS with 10 hits in region action.

Colson Smith (P/Utility): Hit .417 with the team’s best OBP and recorded a 2–0 record on the mound.

Dywan Powell (SS): .536 slugging percentage and 9 RBIs.

Camden Crump (P): Dominated the mound with a 1.84 ERA.

“These guys were key to our success all season,” said Coach Shipman. The Valiants finished as region champions, and Shipman was named Region Coach of the Year.