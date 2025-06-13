Coile earns All-State, Valiants dominate All-Region

Published 9:00 am Friday, June 13, 2025

By Valwood School

Valwood School The 2025 Valwood Valiants baseball team had several members earn awards at the region and state levels this year.

HAHIRA — Valwood standout outfielder Maddox Coile has been named to the GIAA All-State baseball team. The junior leadoff hitter led the Valiants in stolen bases (32), walks (30), on-base percentage (.552), and OPS (.924).

“I’m extremely happy for Maddox,” said head coach Robert Shipman. “He didn’t start the season hot, but he made a few key adjustments to his approach. His determination and patience really paid off.”

Coile finished the year with a .343 batting average, ranking second overall on the team. He was particularly impressive during the postseason, posting a scorching .615 average, .737 OBP, and leading the team with 8 hits across two playoff series. He added 4 runs, 5 walks, and 8 stolen bases, striking out just once.

Email newsletter signup

“When Maddox gets going, he’s an extremely tough out,” added Shipman.

In addition to Coile’s All-State recognition, several other Valiants earned All-Region honors for their performances during the GIAA region schedule:

  • Dax Womack (1B): 8 RBIs on 7 hits in region games.
  • Triston White (CF): Team-leading 10 runs scored in region play .
  • Chase Helfer (C/1B): .937 OPS with 10 hits in region action.
  • Colson Smith (P/Utility): Hit .417 with the team’s best OBP and recorded a 2–0 record on the mound.
  • Dywan Powell (SS): .536 slugging percentage and 9 RBIs.
  • Camden Crump (P): Dominated the mound with a 1.84 ERA.

“These guys were key to our success all season,” said Coach Shipman. The Valiants finished as region champions, and Shipman was named Region Coach of the Year.

You Might Like

Print Article