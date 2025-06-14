Driftwood Day Spa named Leading Business of the Week Published 6:25 am Saturday, June 14, 2025

VALDOSTA — The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce recently recognized Driftwood Day Spa as the Leading Business of the Week.

Driftwood Day Spa has become a standout destination for elevated self-care in the South Georgia region, known for its luxurious atmosphere, expert team and holistic wellness experiences.

Founded in December 2021, Driftwood Day Spa celebrates its fourth anniversary this year and has already made a remarkable impact in the community and beyond. From luxury facials and massage therapy to globally inspired treatments, Driftwood offers more than indulgence; it delivers meaningful, purposeful care.

Email newsletter signup

”What I enjoy most is helping my clients feel relaxed and cared for,” said Christina Lovelace, lead esthetician. “There’s something so rewarding about using gentle, healing touch to ease stress and calm the mind.”

Since opening, Driftwood Day Spa has consistently received recognition, including being named Best Massage in the 2025 Best of South Georgia awards. It was also honored as Small Business of the Year for Georgia in 2024, earning the spa a televised interview and statewide praise. The spa has been featured in multiple publications for its serene ambiance, cutting-edge services and commitment to luxury wellness.

With big things on the horizon, Driftwood now offers a new foot sanctuary experience and is continuing to expand its globally inspired treatment menu. Each service is designed to be intentional, bringing healing rituals from around the world into a peaceful, local setting.