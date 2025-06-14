Education briefs June 14 Published 6:14 am Saturday, June 14, 2025

Posas named to Samford dean’s list

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Samford University’s Cumberland School of Law named Eric Posas of Valdosta to the dean’s list for the spring 2025 semester.

Troy University announces spring graduates

Email newsletter signup

TROY, Ala. — Troy University recently recognized Jazmyn Harris of Valdosta, who completed the requirements for graduation during the spring semester and term four of the 2024-2025 academic year.

The spring semester includes graduates from the Troy campus. Term 4 graduates include students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.

Peeples named to spring provost’s list

ATHENS, Ohio — Ohio University College of Business student Michelle Peeples of Valdosta was named to its spring 2025 provost’s list.

GCSU celebrates spring 2025 graduates

MILLEDGEVILLE — Georgia College and State University recently recognized nearly 1,500 students at its spring 2025 commencement ceremony.

Area students include:

Aubrie Scruggs of Valdost, earned a bachelor of science degree.

Baylee Browning of Valdosta earned a bachelor of science degree

Martha Barr of Valdosta earned a bachelor of science degree

Emily During of Valdosta earned a bachelor of science degree

Isabelle Stallings of Nashville, earned a bachelor of science in dursing degree

UA announces spring graduates

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Two local students are among the more than 6,000 awarded degree during the University of Alabama’s spring 2025 commencement ceremonies at Coleman Coliseum.

Local students include:

Margaret Gerrald of Valdosta who received a bachelor of science in nursing.

Alexandra Peeples of Valdosta who received a bachelor of arts in communication and information sciences.

More than 4,000 students graduate from GSU

ATLANTA — Twelve local students are among the more than 4,000 who graduated from Georgia State University at the conclusion of the spring 2025 semester.

Graduating students were honored during the university’s 110th commencement exercises in May. The area students include:

Evan Green of Hahira, a bachelor of arts degree in film and media, with a minor in music.

Olivia Kirkland of Lake Park, a aaster of science degree in geosciences, with a concentration in geography.

Nathaniel Trees of Lake Park, a doctor of physical therapy degree.

Amari Miller of Quitman, a bachelor of arts degree in film and media, with a minor in the Georgia Film Academy program.

Anna Chitty of Valdosta, a master of science degree in sport administration.

Chelsea Doucet of Valdosta, a bachelor of social work degree.

Mia Jones of Valdosta, a bachelor of science degree in biological science.

Courtney Luong of Valdosta, a bachelor of interdisciplinary studies degree with a concentration in human learning development.

Danesha Mccroskey of Valdosta, a bachelor of science degree in music management.

Wenting Ou of Valdosta, a bachelor of arts degree in art, with a concentration in studio.

Alaysha Williams of Valdosta, a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice, with a concentration in crime and justice.

Za’kira Williams of Valdosta, a bachelor of arts degree in political science with studies in the pre-law track, and a minor in psychology.

Gonzalez graduates from GSSU

AMERICUS— Heidi Gonzalez of Valdosta graduated from Georgia Southwestern State University during the spring 2025 Commencement Ceremony held Friday, May 9 in the Convocation Hall of the Student Success Center.

Gonzalez earned a master of science in nursing in family nurse practitioner.

3 students named to UA president’s list

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Three local students are among the 14,289 named to the spring semester president’s list at the University of Alabama with an academic record of 4.0 — all A’s.

Local student are Karlie Andrews of Hahira and Hogan Wright and Kaneisha Fenderson of Valdosta.

2 local students make UA dean’s list

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Two local students are among those named to the University of Alabama spring semester dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5.

The students include Cynthia Hill and Ean Henry, both of Valdosta.