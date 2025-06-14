Lowndes County building permits June 14

Published 6:34 am Saturday, June 14, 2025

Valdosta

Fivestar Roofing, 2937 Dogwood Cir., building, $6,500

Fivestar Roofing, 3206 Perimeter Cir., building, $9,000

William Armstrong, 3932 Cutter Pt., electrical, $2,650

Pridgen Contracting Inc., 700 Griffin Ave., building, $37,125

Brandon Lane, 316 Canna Dr., roofing, $11,121

Hurricane Roofer LLC, 3934 Pecan Dr., roofing, $20,000

J&J Remodeling of GA Inc., 1800 Iola Dr., roofing, $13,044

J&J Remodeling of GA Inc., 1115 E. Park Ave., building, $120,000

J&J Remodeling of GA Inc., 2216 Briarcliff Dr., roofing, $5,102

Window World of South Georgia, 4048 Walden Rd., building, $3,750

J&J Remodeling of GA Inc., 2204 Glendale Dr., roofing, $35,000

J&J Remodeling of GA Inc., 2410 Riverside Dr., building, $74,732

J.H. Strickland Construction LLC, 1156 N. Lakeshore Dr., roofing, $18,000

Window World of South Georgia, 3303 Bellemeade Dr., building, $1,270

Jamie Hanks, 2007 Bancroft Rd., building, $9,500

Franklin Electrical Solutions Inc., 2002 Hammock Dr., electrical, $10,084

Jamie Hanks, 2901 Thea Ln., building, $1,800

Vivian Cody, 505 Woodlawn Dr., building, $5,000

Garfield’s Construction and Remodeling, 1520 Iola Dr., building, $5,000

Jones and Ebert Inc., 702 Habersham Rd., plumbing, $4,800

Ray and Son Heating and Air Conditioning, 3727 Knights Mill Dr., mechanical, $20,062

Val Service Enterprises Inc., 100 Lankford Cir., C3, mechanical, $4,600

Thomas Heating and Air Conditioning, 2103 S. Sherwood Dr., mechanical, $7,800

Jason Scarpate, 2900 N. Patterson St., plan review, $900,000

Pure Vision Remodeling, 1701 N. Lee St., building, $15,000

SGA Construction, 2213 N. Barack Obama Blvd. B12, building, $5,000

SGA Construction, 907 W Adair St., building, $2,500

Beth Van Houdt, 1805 Bimbo QSR Blvd., plan review, $56,093

Etheridge Electric Inc., 3145 N. Ashley St., electrical, $1,000

H&H Home Improvement, 1336 W. Hill Ave., building, $4,900

Val Service Enterprises Inc., 4 West Brook Cir., Unit B, mechanical, $5,200

Connectit Service LLC, 823 Bethune Dr., mechanical, $4,200

G2G Electrical Contractors, 2114 Dogwood Dr., electrical, $2,500

Etheridge Electric Inc., 707 W. Alden Ave., electrical, $2,500

Webb Graphic and Lettering, 811 W. Mary St., sign, $896

K&B Capital Holding, 714 Vallotton, plumbing, $1,000

K&B Capital Holding, 714 Vallotton, building, $1,000

JTB Contracting Inc., 110 E. Alden Ave., building, $2,200

Flores Roofing, 2419 Muskogee Dr., roofing, $15,860

Celine Gladden, 3259 Inner Perimeter Rd., plan review, $15,000

Century Fire Protection LLC, 3268 Inner Perimeter Rd., A, plan review, $5,000

Val Service Enterprises Inc., 3833 N. Oak St. Ext. 2-28, mechanical, $5,600

Freeman Electrical Contractors Inc., 1198 N. St. Augustine Rd., electrical, $30,000

Fein Construction LLC, 821 Millpond Rd., building, $65,000

J.C. Giddens Contractors LLC, 1000 Nicholas Dr., plumbing, $1,500

Andrew’s Heating and Air Conditioning LLC, 3008 Wendover Rd., mechanical, $10,300

Anthony Orr, 1525 Baymeadows Dr., electrical, $13,000

J&J Roofing and Construction, 2891 Fawnwood Cir., roofing, $8,200

Val Service Enterprises Inc., 2206 Gornto Rd., mechanical, $6,300

Anderson Cabinet and Door, 2525 Melrose Dr., building, $13,500

Jerome Lee Hilton, 709 Langdale Dr., roofing, $8,000

Kabob Construction Inc., 2302 Jerry Jones Dr., building, $50,000

TWC Services Inc., 3250 Inner Perimeter Rd., mechanical, $11,978

Platinum Roofing Solutions Inc., 1501 W. Hill Ave., plan review, $246,770

Best Choice Roofing of Valdosta, 909 Madison Ave., roofing, $11,750

Best Choice Roofing of Valdosta, 2486 Melrose Dr., roofing, $10,250

Best Choice Roofing of Valdosta, 4006 Applecross Rd., roofing, $12,450

Fivestar Roofing, 1609 Marion St., building, $7,500

Waverly Construction of Alabama LLC, 809 Gil Harbin Industrial Blvd., plan review, $22,356,872

Platinum Roofing Solutions Inc., 892 S. Lakeshore Dr., roofing, $1,855

Anderson Roofing, 1509 Vallotton Dr., roofing, $6,500

Anderson Roofing, 1008 E. Cranford Ave., roofing, $4,500

Anderson Power Services, 1124 N. Lakeshore Dr., electrical, $35,524

Val Service Enterprises, Inc., 812 Woodlawn Dr., B., mechanical, $5,200

Bryant Roofing, 220 Blue Pool Dr., roofing, $9,000

Anderson Power Services, 410 Hunters Gln., electrical, $18,464

Anderson Power Services, 410 Hunters Gln., plumbing, $2,500

Wesley Heruska, 4250 Camelot Crsg., plumbing, $4,000

Anderson Power Services, 1124 N. Lakeshore Dr., electrical, $35,524

Fivestar Roofing, 4071 Chadwick Dr., building, $6,500

Fivestar Roofing, 4306 Bandonshire, building, $6,500

Skyline Roofing Solutions LLC, 916 Clark St., roofing, $7,000

Jon Garrett LLC, 1006 Pineview Dr., building, $9,850

Jose Tapia Albarran, 3 Wilkes Cir., mechanical, $67,000

Jose Tapia Albarran, 3 Wilkes Cir., electrical, $67,000

Jose Tapia Albarran, 3 Wilkes Cir., plumbing, $67,000

Jose Tapia Albarran, 3 Wilkes Cir., building, $67,000

Aire Serve of Valdosta, 2500 Jerry Jones Dr., mechanical, $18,000

Greg Stange, 2754 Tyndall Dr., building, $1,000

Greg Stange, 2748 Tyndall Dr., building, $1,000

Summit Electrical Services, 1624 Boone Dr., electrical, $18,000

Budd Properties, 2403 University Dr., A, demolition, $100

Firm Foundation Custom Construction, 2207 Northwood Cir., building, $10,000

Gene Rowell, 2980 Tara Dr., building, $7,700

Gene Rowell, 412 and 414 Seymour St., building, $10,150

Diamond Renovation and Roofing LLC, 110 Sunnymead Dr., roofing, $17,000

Heath Sellars Construction, 3416 Drayton Cir., roofing, $12,000

Boothill Electric, 700 Thornbrook Ct., electrical, $4,000

Georgia Luxe Remodeling LLC, 1612 Garland Pl., building, $4,550

Dasher

Window World of South Georgia, 103 Camp Ln., removing and replacing 27 windows, $22,800

Best Choice Roofing of Valdosta, 3960 Glenmeade Dr., roofing, $13,875

Hahira

Southern Quality Propane, 719 Watson Farms Rd., plumbing, $1,540

Owens Vinyl Siding LLC, 216 Barry Field Cir., building, $35,000

Owens Vinyl Siding LLC, 318 Barry Field Cir., building, $35,000

Owens Vinyl Siding LLC, 311 Barry Field Cir., building, $35,000

Lake Park

Skyline Roofing Solutions LLC, 5420 Forest Dr., roofing, $15,000

Lowndes

Universal Remodeling and Roofing, 5006 Oak Dr., roofing, $14,200

Billy Taylor Electric, 4359 Autumn Ridge, electrical, $10,000

Anderson Power Services, 4408 Willow Wood Gate, electrical, $13,830

Skyline Roofing Solutions, LLC, 6037 Valencia St., roofing, $10,400