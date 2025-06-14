Lowndes County property transactions June 14 Published 6:37 am Saturday, June 14, 2025

Francisco Javier Pastor Leon, to Colleen Macpherson, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0115A-042, $158,000

Eleanor C. Strickland, Valdosta, to First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Valdosta, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0076D-106, $137,242

Lucilaine Aparecida Do Nascimento, Valdosta, to Lucilaine Aparecida Do Nascimento, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0145D-110, $10

D.R. Horton Inc., Tallahassee, Florida, to Eustacio Marquez Jr., Lowndes County, map and parcel No. part of 0145C-812, $229,900

Chad Lee Anderson, Cleveland, Texas, to Southern Kismet Properties LLC, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0019-45, $125,000

Kristy Lorey, individually and administrator/personal reps…, Valdosta, to Chad Lee Anderson, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0019-045, $1

Dennis W. Pulliam Jr., Riverview, Florida, to Kerry Scott Moody II, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0147-396, $209,900

Robert C. Coop, Valdosta, to PWH Holdings LLC, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0080B-084J, $85,000

Joyce Boyd, Valdosta, to Timothy Anderson, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. part of 0146C-563, $22,500

Brandon Andersen, Hockley, Texas, to Nicole Papaycik, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0071-600, $250,000

Timothy S. Wilson, Naylor, to SharpeCo Developments LLC, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0084A-036, $155,000

Kinderlou Forest Development LLC, Valdosta, to La Catalina Properties of Georgia LLC, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0035-247, $70,000

Steven A. Newell, Carrollton, to Lucilaine Aparecida Do Nascimento, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0145D-110, $277,320

Valdosta-Lowndes County Habitat for Humanity Inc., Valdosta, to John Michael Shelton, 108 Wells St., Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0120A-042, $60,000

Sheldon Hill and Valerie Hill, Lake Park, to Randy K. Porter, 805 S. Railroad Rd., Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0223A-032, $42,000

Spring Creek Properties of Georgia LLC, Valdosta, to Jesus G. Bueno, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0137-045, $60,000

Carl R. Lanier, Valdosta, to Jonathan Lucas, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0117B-071, $75,000

Menachem Ben Adato, Valdosta, to Shaknequa Pleas, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0109D-084, $99,900

Christine A. Harwell, Valdosta, to Malcom Robert Powell, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0145B-254, $244,900

Martha Cocke, Valdosta, to Matthew Steven Stout, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0078B-129, $330,000

4 Him Investments LLC, Valdosta, to Danielle Rienks, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0146D-023A 7-023B, $168,481

D.R. Horton Inc., Tallahassee, to Emanuel Alexander Etheridge, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0048-505, $288,900

Marcelo S. Boyd, Lawrenceville, to Julia Hernandez Sosa, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0112D-062, $25,000

D.R. Horton Inc., Tallahassee, to Alonze Kajee Bailey, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. part of 0145C-811, $242,900

Shane Boggs, Perry, Florida, to Colin Hibbert, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0116D-316, $77,000

Miller Properties LLC, Plantation, Florida., to Bernier Diversified Holdings LLC, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0155C-054 and 0155C-053, $136,000

Rocky Top Properties of Thomasville LLC, Thomasville, to Edker Westerfield LLC, 743 E. Brookwood Dr., Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0116D-257, $76,000

Lynn ann Lilly, Valdosta, to FWMS LLC, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0091-003, $330,000

Edward Balzer and Nicole Balzer, Valdosta, to Jane C. Schlegel, 5230 Cypress Dr., Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0172-067, $420,400

D.R. Horton Inc., Tallahassee, to Calli Marshall Olsen, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0071-822, $320,000

D.R. Horton Inc., Tallahassee, to Matthew David Gayle, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0048-485, $305,036

D.R. Horton Inc., Tallahassee, to Elena Marie Polanco, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. part of 0145C-813, $226,145

Joseph Frimpong, Atlanta, to Antonio Adams, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0145A-052G, $309,900

George John Masciarelli Jr., Brandon, to Justin Randolph Smith, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0061-009, $23,000

Danstar Properties LLC, Lake Park, to Nathan L. Hakes, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0107D-043, $265,000

Andrew Ray Cooper, Valdosta, to MAS Development Enterprises LLC, 6306 Jumping Gully Rd., Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0138-010, $265,000

Miller Properties LLC, Plantation, Florida, to Nesta Fund I LLC, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0116B-036, 0116B-037 and 0116B-043, $231,000

Cypress Lakes Development Inc., Lake Park, to Brandy Marie Ridley, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. out of 0172-105, $132,000

Gatorbait Properties, LLC, Hahira, to Lois Crawford, 5599 Pasadena Way, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0162-052, $260,000

Tyler P. Beauchamp and Dane R. Beauchamp, Naples, Florida, to Brandon Austin, 2619 Naples Ln., Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0167-306, $264,900