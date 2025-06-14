VHS senior wins empowering greatness scholarship Published 6:29 am Saturday, June 14, 2025

Miracle Brianna Nixon, a senior at Valdosta High School, recently was awarded the Farah and Farah Empowering Greatness Scholarship.

Nixon is driven by a passion for compassionate healthcare. With a strong focus on math and science, she envisions becoming a pediatric nurse practitioner to serve communities lacking quality healthcare access.

Nixon’s commitment to promoting healthy living through gardening and her dedication to tutoring younger students showcase her leadership and community spirit. She has been accepted to the College of Coastal Georgia, Middle Georgia State, Georgia Southern University, Piedmont University, Temple University, Wesleyan College and Albany State University.