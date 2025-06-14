VLPRA to host Independence Day fireworks show Published 6:12 am Saturday, June 14, 2025

Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority annual fireworks spectacular will be held on Friday, July 4 at nightfall (starting around 9:15-9:30 p.m.).

The show is free to view and VLPRA encourages people to watch the fireworks on the mall side of I-75, between exits 16 and 18. Just look west toward Brooks County.

Viewers can tune their car radio to 105.9 FM at 9:15 p.m. and hear patriotic music play along with the show.

If the show rains out, VLPRA will reschedule for Saturday, July 5 at the same time and place. VLPRA will make those announcements via social media.

VLPRA encourages families to arrive early to find parking and would like to remind the public to not stop on the interstate or interstate ramps to see the show.

Find more information on the show at the authority’s website, www.vlpra.com Follow VLPRA on social media at facebook.com/vlpra or on X (formerly Twitter) @vlpratweets for real-time updates as the authority prepares to start the July 4 show.