Celebrate America returns to Wild Adventures Published 12:02 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta will once again host its Celebrate America Festival from June 21 through July 6, a patriotic two-week event honoring military service and bringing families together through fireworks, concerts, family picnics, and summertime thrills. The festival includes free admission for military personnel, performances by world famous entertainers, rides, animals, and waterpark fun.

“Celebrate America is our way of giving back to the brave men and women who serve our country and providing families with a place to come together and celebrate,” said Adam Floyd, director of sales and marketing at Wild Adventures. “From free military admission and amazing fireworks to concerts, picnics, and relaxing in Splash Island Waterpark, we’re packing this festival with ways to make lasting memories.”

All active duty, retired, disabled, and honorably discharged veterans receive free admission every day of the event, from June 21 through July 6, with a valid military ID or DD Form 214. This offer is available at the park entrance and requires no advance registration.

Email newsletter signup

The festival kicks off with a performance by Ashley McBryde, GRAMMY, CMA, and ACM Award-winning country artist, on Saturday, June 21 at 8 p.m.

From June 27 through June 29, Wild Adventures will welcome back The Original Harlem Globetrotters, bringing their signature blend of athleticism, comedy, and jaw-dropping trick shots to the stage.

The Celebrate America Fireworks Spectacular will light up the sky at 9 p.m. on July 4 and July 5. Choreographed to a patriotic musical soundtrack, the show is designed to honor America’s history and those who serve.

Guests are encouraged to gather around the lake in the all-new Water’s Edge area for the best views of the show. Alternatively, guests visiting Splash Island Waterpark on July 4 can take part in Splash Island Nights, an evening event that transforms the waterpark with extended hours, glowing lights, and high-energy entertainment. The fireworks can be seen from the wave pool, creating an unforgettable experience of fun and celebration under the stars.

Families can also come together for a Celebrate America Family Picnic on July 4, 5 and 6, available from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the park’s open-air dining area. Guests can enjoy a menu of classic backyard cookout favorites, including grilled hot dogs and hamburgers, baked beans, potato salad, watermelon slices, cookies, and soft drinks.

The picnic is priced at $12.99 for Season Passholders, $14.99 for all other guests, and $10.99 for children ages 9 and under. Children 3 and under eat free. Seating is first come, first served at the park’s Backstage Catering venue.

Each day from July 4 through July 6, guests can take part in the Watermelon and Popsicle Eating Contests held at 2 p.m. in Splash Island Waterpark. These light-hearted competitions invite the first 10 guests to sign up each day to go head-to-head in timed eating challenges. Winners receive a prize pack and bragging rights, while spectators can enjoy the friendly competition.