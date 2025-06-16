GIAA names All-State soccer teams Published 12:00 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

VALDOSTA — The GIAA has revealed its 2025 All-State soccer teams, which includes players from Valwood and Georgia Christian.

Three Lady Generals made Class 2A All-State, Joy Frazier, Bella Iturralde and Ellie Lewis. Vanessa Smith earned the honor for the Lady Valiants in Class 3A.

Georgia Christian advanced to the final four before falling to Westminster Christian of Watkinsville by a close score of 3-1.

Two Valiants were All-State, Eli White and Jed Respess. Valwood also made the final four and were foiled by a Westminster. They fell to future state champions Westminster of Augusta, 8-0.