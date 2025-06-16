Soccer camp returns to Valwood Published 4:43 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

VALDOSTA — After a few years, Valiant Soccer Camp has made its return to Valwood this week, offering kids a week of drills, games, and growth under the summer sun.

Led by varsity boys’ soccer coaches Chad Gallahan and Dayman Hammett, the camp welcomed over 20 young campers to Goddard Field for a week of instruction aimed at blending soccer fundamentals with engaging activities that keep kids excited.

“We’re just hitting the basic fundamentals of touching, passing, kicking, and throw-ins—just kind of basic fun stuff that they need to know,” Hammett explained.

The camp, designed for players of all skill levels, emphasized teamwork and personal development. Younger players practiced their skills through creative games and light lessons. Meanwhile, older campers benefited from direct mentorship by varsity players, who not only assisted with coaching but also served as relatable role models.

Though the camp focused on fun, the coaches also planted seeds for long-term player development.

“My main goal is for them just to have fun,” Hammett said. “They’re not going to learn to be great soccer players in just five days, but maybe they will pick up a drill or a passion.”

Campers came from across the community, as coaches emphasized their goal of creating a fun, inclusive environment where any child could come out, enjoy the game, and get a little better at soccer. The coaches said the camp was not just about building soccer skills, but about fostering friendships and encouraging healthy summer activity.

“I’m glad that parents and family members are getting them out here for the opportunity to have fun and maybe build a new friendship with someone else,” stated Gallahan. “We want to bring people on campus and help out the community as best we can.”

With high temperatures and humidity throughout the week, coaches and players kept the energy high by saving scrimmages, the campers’ favorite part, for the end of the day.

“Somehow it gets a little bit cooler when you’re having more fun,” Gallahan joked.

The message from Valwood’s coaches was clear: keep the love of the game alive, support the next generation of players, and have fun.