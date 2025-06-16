Valwood baseball brings energy and skills to young campers Published 10:16 am Monday, June 16, 2025

VALDOSTA — Valwood’s Little Valiant Baseball Camp is back to give young players a chance to learn the game the right way, through movement, skill-building, and excitement.

Led by head coach Robert Shipman, the camp started Monday on Browning Field and welcomed kids from pre-K through 5th grade. Over the course of the week, campers rotated through hitting, fielding, base-running, and throwing drills, with every activity designed to keep kids moving and learning.

Shipman, who is passionate about working with the youngest players, says it all starts with energy.

“Whatever you say, they are going to take it literally. So I try to fill it with as much excitement as I can,” he said. “The more positive experience they have at that age, the more likely they are to continue on with it.”

Shipman stated that he has found a system that works. He begins by briefly talking to the kids, then runs a short drill to teach the basics before turning it into a competition. Once it becomes a competition, he makes it feel like a championship-level event, because the bigger and more exciting it feels, the more engaged the kids become.

Each day at camp started early, with campers warming up on ground balls before the camp officially started at nine. After a group challenge and a chance to win some Valwood hats, campers would stretch and run agility drills tied to base-running. From there, the schedule was packed with rotations between batting cages, fielding games, skill competitions, and a daily scrimmage.

The camp was run by current and former Valwood athletes as well as local baseball standouts, including Maddox Coile, Brayden Thomas, Cole Porter, and Will Greene. While helping run stations and games, Valwood students earned community service hours through the school’s credit program.

“They [Valwood students] would much rather be out here helping the youth of the community,” Shipman said. “These kids are at an impressionable age where you can make an effect on their lives.”

With baseball’s emphasis on skill-building, Shipman said camps like this are a key part of helping kids grow on and off the field. He explained that baseball is not just about being athletic but about developing specific skills like striking, catching, running, and twisting. Those movements are built into every part of the day, and the focus is on teaching kids how to grow while ensuring they have fun along the way.