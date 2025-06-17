City of Valdosta hosts successful affordable housing event Published 1:00 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

The City of Valdosta hosted a successful Affordable Housing Town Hall on Friday, June 7, bringing together residents and industry professionals for an engaging and informative event focused on empowering the community with knowledge about the homeownership process.

The event featured a panel of experts who walked those attending through every critical step of purchasing a home:

Katrena Sermons, a bank lender

Maranda Moore, a real estate agent

Larry Johnson, an insurance professional

Jordan Washington, a home inspector

Malcom Warren, a estate sttorney

Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency also were on site to assist with questions related to post-hurricane housing needs, offering timely resources for those impacted by recent weather events.

Email newsletter signup

Those in attendance were able to ask questions, network with professionals and participate in meaningful conversations about breaking down barriers to affordable housing. Lunch was provided, and the atmosphere encouraged open dialogue and community collaboration.

“The Affordable Housing Town Hall was a powerful example of what happens when the community comes together to share resources and information,” said Anetra Riley, community development manager. “Our goal is to equip residents with the tools they need to take the next step toward homeownership — and this event was a step in the right direction.”

The City of Valdosta extended its thanks to the guest speakers and everyone who participated.

For more information on future events and affordable housing resources, visit valdostacity.com, and be sure to follow the City of Valdosta on Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter) for the latest updates.