City of Valdosta implements new payment procedures for municipal court citations Published 1:00 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Beginning Monday, Aug. 11, the City of Valdosta will implement a new procedure regarding payments for traffic citations and other municipal court fines. As part of ongoing efforts to streamline operations and improve public service, the Valdosta Police Department will no longer accept payments for citations.

All payments, excluding bench warrants, must now be made either online at pay.justice-one.us/valdosta-ga-tickets/ticket-payment-portal/ticket-search-portal/search r in person at the Valdosta Municipal Court clerk’s office during regular business hours.

The Valdosta Municipal Court is located at 100 S. Oak S, Valdosta, and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.,, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.

“We want to ensure our residents are aware of this change in advance so they can make the necessary adjustments,” said Judge Jeremy Baker of the Valdosta Municipal Court. “This update helps us provide more consistent service, enhance security, and reduce confusion by centralizing all court-related payments in one secure location.”

For more information regarding ticket payments or court-related inquiries, contact the municipal court office at 229-293-3171.