Horne Learning Center announces honor roll Published 1:36 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

The Horne Learning Center recently announced its fourth nine weeks honor roll.

Middle school honor roll with distinction: A’Money Bennett, Hykeem Bobb, Hayden Clemons, Jelanii Edwards, Ni’Era Freeman, Jeremiah Tucker and Janiyla Williams.

Middle school honor roll: Jabarri Brown, Phillip Duncan, Cheryish Edwards, Ayden Lane, Zariah Mitchell, Zyriah Roberson, Suergio Spencer, Eilysia Turner, Zionique Watson and Jayana Wilson.

High school honor roll with distinction: Tyrionna Baker, Tah’Miyah Bryant, Ahmad Carter, Adrinne Davis, J’Anya Davis, Armani Echols, Imani Echols, Corey Houston, Hope Johnson, Tamiriya Milton, Ja’quavia Neal, Ayva Watson, Armya Wright and Kalani Wyche.

High school honor roll: Ahmad Carter, Mikajah Carter, Keyana Dunn, Harvey Freeman, Zaire Gardner, Taliyah Garrison, Ty’Maine Green, Arie Hawkins, Jaylon Jenkins, Makya Lonon, Desiree Moore, Jayhanna Neloms, Harmonee Prime, Shelia Reed, Kylie Samuels, Aliyah Thomas and Theodore Williams.