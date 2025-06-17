July 12 Elvis show benefits ACTO Published 1:29 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

The “King of Rock and Roll” will be in Valdosta on July 12 at the Valdosta Performing Arts Center.

This will be the 14th year that Alzheimer’s Caregiver Time Out has hosted this

event. Austin Irby will return playing tribute to Elvis Presley. Austin won 3 rd place at the Las Vegas Elvis Festival last year. Showtime is 6:30-10 p.m. and will also include multi-talented, award winning ventriloquist Cole Tucker.

Email newsletter signup

There will be cakes and candies available for purchase in the lobby area. Tickets for raffle items will be on sale as well.

The Moody Color Guard will start the program by presenting the colors. This is to honor those of our military, past or present, suffering with Alzheimer’s or dementia.

Proceeds from this event enable ACTO to continue and improve its services.

With Alzheimer’s on the rise, the program is proving its importance. Every 66 seconds someone is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Eighty percent of those are cared for by family and friends. Therefore it is important to offer services as much as possible.

ACTO is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and all donations to ACTO are tax deductible. They can be mailed or dropped off at 1207 Williams St., Valdosta, Georgia 31601. Contact the office at 229-245-9094 or visit actovaldosta.org

Advance Tickets are $25 and $30 at the door. For tickets, call 229-563-2435,

229-251-4361 or 229-305-5066. In the Valdosta area, tickets can be picked up at Jordan’s Salon and Day Spa at 111 W. Gordon St., Southern Self Storage at either location, Inner Perimeter across from Daylight Donuts and 3819 N. Valdosta Rd.

In the Lanier County area, tickets can be picked up at Next Level Weight Loss and Wellness at 69 West Main St.

ACTO is a Greater Valdosta United Way agency. Without their continued help, the organization could not continue its services.