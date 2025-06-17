Kenny Moore comes home to lead youth football and cheer camp Published 11:00 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

1/4 Swipe or click to see more NFL cornerback and Valdosta native Kenny Moore II speaks to the large group of young athletes at the start of the annual Free Youth Football and Cheer Camp. 2/4 Swipe or click to see more Campers, volunteers, and coaches gather for a group photo during the Kenny Moore II Free Youth Football and Cheer Camp. 3/4 Swipe or click to see more A young camper focuses on a catching drill as part of the football fundamentals rotation. 4/4 Swipe or click to see more Participants at cheer camp practice a routine led by the Valdosta State Red Hots.

VALDOSTA — Lowndes High School’s indoor facility was full of star power on Saturday as aspiring football players and cheerleaders gathered for the annual Kenny Moore II Free Youth Football and Cheer Camp. This community-focused event is organized by NFL cornerback and Valdosta native Kenny Moore II.

The free camp welcomed children ages 7 to 17 to learn the fundamentals of football and cheerleading. With the support of NFL teammates, local coaches, and volunteers, campers rotated through stations focused on drills and teamwork. The cheer camp offered a space for participants to learn sideline cheers, basic stunts, and confidence-building exercises.

Moore, who now plays for the Indianapolis Colts, returned to the same campus where he once trained as a high school athlete. Before the morning’s drills began, he addressed the campers and their families, expressing how important some of the lessons are that someone can learn from the camp.

Email newsletter signup

Moore emphasized core values such as hard work, patience, and teamwork throughout the morning. He reminded participants that growth comes from pushing through challenges, staying focused, and supporting each other.

“Football has taught me a lot about myself, about my family, about everybody that I’m around,” said Moore. “I have been through a lot of scenarios in my life that incorporated football.”

Moore ran drills alongside the kids in his own rotation group, energizing campers with friendly competition and hands-on coaching. The event emphasized not just athletic development, but life skills that carry far beyond the field.

“They’ve got to keep their options open to sports,” Moore added. “When people think about football, they think about the physicality of the game or how brutal it can be. But that’s life in general.”

One highlight of the event was the inclusion of the cheerleading camp, a program Moore first launched while traveling abroad in Germany. Inspired by his sisters and his desire for the camp to be more inclusive, Moore expanded the experience to make room for young athletes of all interests.

Each camper received a bag, lunch, and a custom camp T-shirt, all provided free of charge. Moore said keeping the camp free is personal. Raised in a large family, he knows how financial barriers can limit access to sports and mentorship. He credits a youth football coach from his childhood, Joey Davis, with helping him stay involved in football when his family could not afford it.

The camp remains a community effort as members of the Valdosta and Lowndes High football programs also assisted with drills and group leadership, modeling teamwork and leadership for the younger participants.