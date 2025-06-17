Lowndes County food scores June 17
Published 1:38 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Fabulous Pizza
1807 Jerry Jones Dr.; June 10
79 – C
South Georgia Medical Center outpatient plaza
4280 N. Valdosta Rd.; June 10
96 – A
Stone Creek Golf Club
4553 Greenway Dr.; June 10
94 – A
Hardees No. 1503900
816 S. Patterson St.; June 10
91 – A
Vito’s Pizzeria
1573 Baytree Rd.; June 10
100 – A
Stone Creek Golf Club food truck
4553 Greenway Dr.; June 10
96 – A
Stone Creek Golf Club Base of Operations
4553 Greenway Dr.; June 10
96 – A
South Georgia Medical Center
2501 N. Patterson St.; June 9
91 – A
Grinnin’ Possum
3599 Elliott Cir., June 9
100 – A
Grinnin’ Possum (different inspection permit number)
3599 Elliott Cir., June 9
100 – A
Drury Inn and Suites
1327 N. St. Augustine Rd.; June 6
92 – A
Coyoacan Mexican Restaurant
515 N. St. Augustine Rd.; June 6
100 – A