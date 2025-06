PES students named to honor roll Published 1:39 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Pinevale Elementary School has announced its fourth nine weeks honor roll.

First grade honor roll with distinction: Chloe Askew, Kyce Cody, Allison Council, Kaylin Crumpton, Isaiah Dailey, Nino Franklin, Harmony Graham, Ty’liyha Green, Reyna Hanks, Zy’on Hardy, Merika Johnson, Serenity Pittman, Grace Spencer, Klay Thompson, Kaleb Tillman, Devonta William and Angel Worthy.

First grade honor roll: Trinity Daniels, Armari Delions, Prince Edwards, Ah’Myrakle McBride, Ja’Shari O’Quinn, Leeona Riley, Bryson Rivers, Hai’lynn Seawright, Logan Stewart, Jacoby Whilden, Zayden White and Sylvester Young.

Email newsletter signup

Second grade honor roll with distinction: Jalynn Brown, Camden Carter, Journie Davis, Kendan Gore, Edwin Guerrero, Kennedi Huff, Camari Major, Kahleese Maynor, Lailani Mickens, Consuelo Moore, Kamora Pray, Scott Riley, Gavyn Spear and Teren Stewart.

Second grade honor roll: Aubree Brown, Quantrez Cody, Angel Crudup Murray, Ashton Daniels, Armiyah Delions, David Gomez Andrade, Samoni Greene-Johnson, Teon King, Layla Martinez, Leeyah Neesmith, Tyler Smith, Camilla Weldon and Jameriah Young.

Third grade honor roll with distinction: Nahyla Nieves- Pizarro.

Third grade honor roll: Paisley Adams, Estrella Alvarez Menjivar, Markeria Dailey, Lazaro Evans, Karmen Gardner, Morgan Huewitt, Kahlani Maynor, Cole Simmons, Star Smith, Jairius Tooley, Armonee Waters and Ayana Wright.

Fourth grade honor roll with distinction: Kashia Gloster and Rion Williams.

Fourth grade honor roll: Emorie Anderson, Messiah Cooper, Reginae Edwards, Journee Freelove, Kymoni Green, Evelyn Lopez Reynoso, Jahariyh McCullough, Madison Pete, DaShawn Robinson and Nyomi Warnock.

Fifth grade honor roll with distinction: Alaysia Burns, Lauren Danner and Jace Tucker.

Fifth grade honor roll: Treylan Bellamy, Aminah Berrian, Kylen Hill, Anthony House, Richie Johnson, Serenity Little, Jayceon Major, Kade McConnehead, Camila Rodriguez Santos, Kyle Sheppard, Josiah Spencer, Cason Stinson and Ansley Thomas.