SGMC Health receives national recognition in surgical oncology Published 1:42 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

SGMC Health has been recognized as a Surgical Quality Partner by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer accreditation program, a distinction that highlights the organization’s commitment to delivering the highest standards of surgical care and outcomes for cancer patients.

This national recognition reflects the outstanding work of SGMC Health’s Pearlman Cancer Center, which provides high-quality, multidisciplinary cancer care to patients across South Georgia and North Florida. With this distinction, SGMC Health joins a select group of healthcare institutions committed to continuous quality improvement, data-driven care, and long-term patient outcomes.

“We are incredibly honored to be named an ACS Surgical Quality Partner,” said Brenda Alexander, vice president of the physician network and chief human resources officer. “This recognition validates the hard work and dedication of our team, who go above and beyond to provide expert, compassionate care to every patient who walks through our doors.”

At the heart of SGMC Health’s cancer services, the Pearlman Comprehensive Cancer Center brings together a highly trained team of surgeons, medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, pathologists and nurse navigators. Through personalized treatment plans, advanced therapies and supportive services, the Pearlman team ensures each patient receives timely, efficient, and effective care throughout their cancer journey.

“Achieving this designation demonstrates our ongoing commitment to excellence in surgical oncology,” said James Davis, M.D., a general surgeon. “It also reassures our patients and their families that they are receiving care aligned with the most rigorous national standards.”

The ACS Commission on Cancer awards this designation to programs that undergo a thorough evaluation every three years, ensuring adherence to best practices in cancer care. Participating programs must demonstrate access to a full continuum of services, from diagnosis to treatment to survivorship support.

To learn more, visit sgmc.org.