Students at J.L Lomax named to honor roll Published 1:37 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

J.L. Lomax Elementary School recently announced its fourth nine weeks honor roll.

First grade honor roll with distinction: Zion Allen, Faith Baker, Kaden Berry, Rashaun Bowens, Olivia Copeland, Kevin Cristobal Oxlaj, Chane’l Davis, Jasmin Hernandez Gamez, Carli Ixcol Batz, Kaison Knighton, Astrid Lopez Sajic, Micah Norwood, Amiyah Payne, Ethan Thomas, Nadia Vazquez and Sharon Ventura Gomez.

First grade honor roll: Brandon Cesar, Axel Diaz Reynoso, Kyree Harp, Hendrix Hayes, James Miller, A’Vah Prime, Kimberly Ramirez Sajic, Ja’Cari Sharp, Josiah Sims, Levi Smith, Etelvina Ventura andDylan Williams.

Second grade honor roll with distinction: Marley Copeland, Halee King and Rayden Seawright.

Second grade honor roll: Yair Andres, Zayden Chaney, Kameron Chestnut, Brandon Crespo, Jordy Donaldson, Brayden Freeman, Karcen Holmes, Heaven Jones, Janae Jones, Micah Key, Marcus Lawson, Linda Lucas Hernandez, Zarha Martin, Bryce Mitchell, Corianne Petit-Frere, Samia Thornton and Jace Whilden

Third grade honor roll with distinction: Nayeli Sebastian.

Third grade honor roll: A’Journee Bee, Christavis Brown, Heidi Crespo Velasco, Naomi Davenport, Dinsel Deapan Sajic, Brooklyn Erving, Marvin Fredrick, Sunday Jackson, Tahj Jenrette, Legend Johnson, Devyn Lacey, Ri’Yanna Manning, Kehlani McIntyre, Queen Ardelia Merritt, River Moore, Maria Muy Calel, Anyeli Sajic, Lauren Scott, Adriyanna Shepherd, Zhy’riye Wooden and Milena Wyatt.

Fourth grade honor roll with distinction: Kyndall Carter, Graceyn Flores, Kenzleigh Flores, Jose Garcia Coc, Jordan Grimmage, Kamron Hart, Ry’on Johns, Jeremiah Jones, Lenora Kuo, Charles Mendoza Garcia, Josiah Montgomery, Zipporah Moore, Ava Motes, Ava Payne, Taelyn Thomas and Makya Wooden

Fourth grade honor roll: Alison Alonso Hernandez, Treasure Baker, Micah Berrian, Gladis Carac Hernandez, Jamarcus Denson, Christopher Hunt, Za’Kiyah Jackson, Lauren King, Adam Nelson, Maria Perez Garcia, Grace Pinto, Brooklyn Prather, Ka’Mari Shepherd, Kai’Leigh Sirmans, Trevor Sirmans, Jhurni Sloan, Jeremiah Smith, Logan Smith, Amiya Tucker, Jamari Wims and Bryan Zapeta Hernandez.

Fifth grade honor roll: Jonatan Aguare Batz, Renecia Bowens, Eniyla Calton, Liyah Chestnut, Edgar Crespo, A’Yalia Dasher, Alicia Enmon, Brisyn Frazier, Khloe Keaton and Melvic Paz.