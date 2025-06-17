Thames, Brosnan, Pacino star in new movie releases Published 1:00 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

“How to Train Your Dragon”

(Action/Adventure: 2 hours, 05 minutes)

Starring: Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Gerard Butler and Nick Frost

Director: Dean DeBlois

Rated: PG (Sequences of intense violence action and peril and violence)

Movie Review:

A live-action remake of the 2010 animated movie by directors Dean DeBlois and Chris Sanders, “How to Train Your Dragon” is based on the book by Cressida Cowell. This latest one is fun as an action movie. While not as endearing as the 2010 version, it is still a very entertaining rerun.

Vikings have always considered dragons a major threat on the isle of Berk. Hiccup (Thames), the son of chieftain Stoick the Vast (Butler), is a hapless and inventive young Viking. Not a warrior like others in his village, Hiccup domesticates Toothless, a Night Fury dragon. Their relationship forges a new path for Vikings, but stubborn prejudices against dragons may sever Hiccup and Toothless’ connection.

This live-action feature is entertaining. It is an expanded version of the original screenplay. For a Disney movie, a good part is no one breaks out into a song and dance routine. “How to Train Your Dragon” is primarily an action movie. It works as an adventurous narrative still.

It lacks a certain youthful, appealing quality that made the animated movie attractive. This could be because the cast consists of older teens and adults. A talented Thames (“The Black Phone,” 2021) is the youngest and the teen-ager of the group. Others playing youths in the movie are 20-somethings. The animation exhibited the young characters as more childlike teens.

That aside, the older cast works for the action sequences. The story still works as an adventure, although it feels like a replay. “How to Train Your Dragon” is an absorbing movie for families that expounds on family, friends and the old idiom “It takes a village to raise a child.” Except, it takes a nerdy Viking teen to save a village in this case.

Grade: B- (The training still works.)

“Materialists”

(Romance: 1 hour, 56 minutes)

Starring: Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal

Director: Celine Song

Rated: R (Strong language and sexual material)

Movie Review:

Song is the director and writer of “Past Lives” (2023), one of the best movies in years. She follows up with “Materialists.” Her screenplay showcases the ins and outs of dating in the modern world. It is a more realistic and dramatic romance than most of this genre. This makes it easy to appreciate.

Johnson, who is becoming the Diane Lane of romance flicks, plays Lucy, a matchmaker. She helps people find quality mates through the dating service New York City firm Adore. Lucy’s own life becomes complicated when she meets her perfect match at a wedding, Harry Castillo (Pascal), the brother of the groom of one of Lucy’s most successful relationship hookups. Harry is wealthy and lays down the charm of seducing Lucy. However, she still loves struggling actor John (Evans), her ex, who is barely earning enough money to make it in New York City. Lucy learns materialism does not replace love.

“Materialists” takes a more simplistic but realistic approach to romance. It does not make every occasion glamorous, nor does it have all its characters dwelling in sentimental notions of love. It portrays life and relationships very much like the actual world outside of cinema. It is not overpowering but charms in his own distinctively low-key manner.

Grade: B (Materializes into something nice, beyond the typical romantic avarice)

“The Unholy Trinity”

(Western: 1 hour, 35 minutes)

Starring: Pierce Brosnan, Samuel L. Jackson and Brandon Lessard

Director: Richard Gray

Rated: R (Violence, strong language and sexual content.)

Movie Review:

“The Unholy Trinity” takes place in a town called Trinity in the 1888 Montana territory. This western features Bronson, Jackson and a young Lessard (“The Redeemer,” 2022). They are three men in the west, trying to survive for various reasons. They perform appealingly with an interesting plot that suffers from undeveloped characters.

Brosnan plays Sheriff Gabriel Dove, a sheriff trying to keep law and order. His task is not easy, considering several men in his town seek revenge against innocent people. Jackson is St. Christopher. He arrives in a town where he’s the only African-American, but the ex-slave deems his visit worthy because he is searching for his share of the gold he stole with Isaac Broadway (Tim Daly). Isaac died by hanging, insisting he was framed by a crooked sheriff. Enter Henry Broadway (Lessard), the son of the now deceased Isaac. Henry wants to avenge his father.

The trinity here could be called the good, the bad and the ugly. The movie’s intentions are good. The story portrays bad men in an inviting manner. The ugly part is the movie feels rushed, barely giving audiences a chance to get to know the characters before all chaos breaks loose via gunfights galore.

“The Unholy Trinity” is appealing in the form of yesteryear’s westerns; it is a steady array of shootout action sequences. The screenplay just offers little reason to care about these people emotively. Although overacting frequently, Jackson plays the antagonist with his usual captivating flair. He adds flavor to otherwise typical moments.

Grade: C+ (A fascinating but undeveloped trio.)

“The Ritual”

(Horror: 1 hour, 38 minutes)

Starring: Al Pacino, Dan Stevens and Abigail Cowen

Director: David Midell

Rated: NR (Strong language, violence disturbing imagery, sexual content and thematic elements including torture)

Movie Review:

Despite the major star power of Pacino, “The Ritual” provides a very commonplace exorcism screenplay. Pacino plays Father Theophilus Riesinger Sr., a seasoned priest sent to the Convent of The Franciscan Sisters in Earling, Iowa, in 1928. He is a desperate effort to expel the demons from Emma Schmidt (Cowen). Father Theophilus is assisted by Father Joseph Steiger (Stevens), who suffers from a lack of faith after the death of his brother. The priests are also assisted by several nuns under the vigilant observation of a cautious Mother Superior (Heaton). The exorcism will take a toll on all in the convent.

Pacino and Patricia Heaton from “Everybody Loves Raymond” are experienced actors. Their talents are wasted here. The actors are steadfast in their betrayals, but they exist in a clichéd story that does not do them justice.

“The Ritual” is similar to the 1973 horror “The Exorcist” (Director William Friedkin). Both movies are based on the events of the 1928 exorcism of Emma Schmidt. The script seems very much the same as multiple exorcism movies, except this movie provides some frights outside Schmidt’s exorcism chamber. However, are the frights genuine or just character hallucinations? “The Ritual” leaves room for doubt of the young woman’s demonic possession.

Supposedly, this movie was based on actual events of a true exorcism from 1928. The validity of the story is for historians, researchers and religious scholars to decide. As a movie, the story is the main downfall. It feels like something seen numerous times, too many.

Grade: C- (It is very ritualistic.)