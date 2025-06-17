Two dead, one in critical condition after truck crash Published 2:36 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

VALDOSTA — Two men were killed and another injured in a one-vehicle accident Saturday on Old Clyattville Road.

The Valdosta Police Department responded to a 911 call at 2:20 a.m. Saturday, June 14, after a caller reported that a truck had crashed into a tree and had caught fire, and that there were people on the ground outside of the truck.

Officers, deputies, SGMC first responders and VFD responded to the scene, where they found two men who had been thrown from the truck and one unresponsive man still inside. The fire was extinguished, but two of the men – the 21-year-old driver and a 23-year-old passenger – were declared dead at the scene.

Email newsletter signup

The 20-year-old man was taken to SGMC, where he was life-flighted to a Florida hospital and remains in critical condition.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families, friends, and all those affected by this horrible accident,” Police Chief Leslie Manahan said.