Young athletes sharpen their game on the court at VSU Published 2:00 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more Campers and coaches gather for a photo at the close of the Camp, wrapping up a week of drills, games, and skill-building. 2/3 Swipe or click to see more Campers face off during a fast-paced 5-on-5 game at the Mike Helfer Instructional Day Camp. 3/3 Swipe or click to see more A big part of the basketball camps at Valdosta State University is the competitions where campers compete against each other. The winners of these events receive medals.

VALDOSTA — Coach Mike Helfer’s Boys Instructional Camp at Valdosta State University returned last week with a packed schedule and a clear mission: to teach proper basketball fundamentals, foster friendly competition, and inspire young athletes.

The camp welcomed boys entering grades 4–10, offering full days of structured instruction. The week was built around skill development in shooting, dribbling, passing, layups, defense, and more, with campers grouped by age and ability. They competed in daily 1-on-1, 3-on-3, and 5-on-5 games, each looking to keep up a high-energy, high-engagement environment.

“In today’s world, with camps you have to do three things,” Helfer said. “You have to teach, you have to have competitions, and you have to have fun.”

Campers arrived each morning to shoot freely before jumping into a rotation that included notebook teaching, drills, competitive games, and afternoon lectures. The lectures, often overlooked at sports camps, are a central piece of Helfer’s philosophy.

At the end of the week, campers were selected for specific awards based on their efforts throughout the camp. Camp awards were not just for the best shooters—they honored important traits to have on the court, such as attitude, hustle, defense, and growth. Helfer stressed that anyone can thrive at the camp, whether it’s a child’s first basketball experience or their tenth year playing.

“We make it fun for every age group. You don’t have to be a varsity starting type of a player,” said Helfer. “Anybody can come to this camp, and everybody can have fun.”

Summer is an important time for Blazer basketball as The Complex transforms into the home of multiple camps. This week, the Little Blazer Camp aims to lower the rims and teach campers the game properly from an early age. The camps have become a routine part of many children’s summers, with half of the participants being returning campers from last year.

“It means a lot to me, because you have so many options for different camps, and for them to pick this camp to continue to come back to means that we’re doing something right,” said Helfer.

As the final day wrapped with group photos and certificates, campers were reminded that scholarships and success do not come from talent alone but from consistent effort.