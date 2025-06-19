Future Wildcats flock to softball camp Published 3:38 pm Thursday, June 19, 2025

Campers, student-athletes, and coaches use a break to gather for a group photo during day two of the Valdosta Softball Summer Skills Camp. A camper focuses on a glove work drill, one of several exercises aimed at teaching proper mechanics during the camp. Throughout the three-day camp, campers worked through various skill stations at Valdosta High School.

VALDOSTA — The Valdosta Softball Summer Skills Camp wrapped up on Wednesday after three days of drills, instruction, and team-building at Valdosta High School.

The camp welcomed children ages 5 to 13, drawing attendees from across South Georgia, including areas like Tifton and Lee County. With the support of Valdosta’s high school athletes, middle school coaches, and full coaching staff, campers learned essential softball fundamentals in a structured yet fun environment.

Each day focused on a different set of core skills, including glove work, throwing mechanics, and base running. The campers also practiced their coordination and hitting in the batting cages at the indoor facility. Campers rotated through stations while learning proper form and techniques tailored to their age group. The coaching staff grouped players accordingly to make sure instruction remained age-appropriate.

For head coach Angela Braswell, teaching a wide range of ages was second nature— thanks in part to having a five and a ten-year-old at home. She also credited her staff of coaches and student-athletes for helping the camp run smoothly.

The camp emphasized early development, not just to build skills now, but to prepare athletes for higher levels of competition later. With foundational habits in place, Coach Braswell says they can focus more on game strategy at the higher levels. The setting also allowed Valdosta’s current athletes to lead and serve as role models for younger players.

“With them being at a young age, they need to know fundamentals,” she said. “So that way, when they get old and they get up to us in high school, we can let them play and not so much worry about fundamentals.”

Beyond skills, Coach Braswell hoped each camper would leave great memories of the time they spent at Valdosta High School.

“I want them to have fun. I want them to love this sport. That is the most important part,” said Coach Braswell. “I also want to make sure that their bodies are developed the correct way, making sure that they have the proper mechanics.”