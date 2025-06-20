Annual dodgeball tournament to raise money for LAMP Published 4:15 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

VALDOSTA — Lowndes Associated Ministries To People, Inc. (LAMP) invites you to unleash your competitive spirit at its Annual Charity Dodgeball Tournament on Saturday, July 26, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Valdosta State University Rec Center.

Teams will go head-to-head in a co-ed tournament for a chance to dethrone the twice-reigning champs, CBC Bank. Registration is now open, starting at $150 per team. Teams must register by July 14 to secure their spot on the court. If you’re a business looking to get involved, you can sponsor a team to represent your brand. Sponsorship opportunities are available from $300 to $4,000, offering businesses an opportunity to support a great cause while gaining valuable visibility in the community.

In addition to the thrilling on-court action, teams can also compete off the court by raising funds to become the Fundraising Champion. Every dollar counts in supporting L.A.M.P.’s mission to assist those experiencing homelessness in South Georgia.

Register your team at Givebutter.com/LAMPDodgeball or email office@lampinc.org for more information.