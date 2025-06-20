Fire injures 1, displaces 5 Published 4:24 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

VALDOSTA — One person was treated for minor injuries and five were displaced after a house fire on Thursday.

The Valdosta Fire Department responded to a 911 call in the 1500 block of Shealy Place, where they found smoke coming out of the home near the eaves. The fire was caused by a candle that was left unattended near flammable materials, the fire department said in a press release.

“A total of 19 personnel responded and quickly brought the fire under control,” according to the release.

SGMC first responders and the Valdosta Police Department also responded to the scene, and one person was treated and transported to SGMC, the fire department said. The family is currently displaced and receiving help from the American Red Cross.