Fraternity announces essay contest winners Published 4:47 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

VALDOSTA — Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., Theta Sigma Sigma Alumni Chapter, recently awarded scholarships to Kamarion Jordan of Brooks County High (1st place-$1,000), Zakiya White of Valdosta High (2nd place-$700) and Caleb Jones of Lowndes High (3rd place-$500) for their participation in the Annual 1914 Scholarship Essay Contest.

The event was held at the Valdosta State University Ballroom.