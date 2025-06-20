Lowndes volleyball looks to build on chemistry and community Published 10:00 am Friday, June 20, 2025

Campers hold up their "Ls" for Lowndes during a group photo at the Lowndes Volleyball Camp. Lowndes head volleyball coach Jesi Thomas leads campers through a drill. Campers hone their skills in foundational volleyball skills through hands-on drills.

VALDOSTA — As the fall season approaches, Lowndes’ volleyball program is working hard to ensure that all levels of their program remain active during the summer and focused on the fundamentals.

This week, Head Coach Jesi Thomas and her staff welcomed a group of sixth, seventh, and eighth graders for a developmental camp aimed at building both fundamental skills and a stronger future program. Next week, a younger group of elementary school kids will take the court for their own camp.

The camps, part of Lowndes’ multiple offseason efforts, focused on essential techniques like passing and serving—skills Thomas called “the only way you can start a point.” The players were divided by age across the gym and spent each day learning the structure of organized play, developing muscle control, and participating in guided drills. But beyond the technical training, the camp served a larger purpose: introducing younger athletes to the “Lowndes way” of volleyball.

Thomas said this year’s group has already shown something special.

“The group has really good chemistry this year,” she said during the camp. “Way more than we had at this point last year. That part is interesting—especially since they are younger.”

While the younger athletes learned the basics, they were guided by a lineup of familiar faces. Current JV and varsity players helped with the camp, while two recent graduates, former seniors who played key roles last season, returned to assist. Thomas discussed that the mix of experience levels created a positive environment where the younger campers could look up to players who had walked the same path. It also reinforced one of Thomas’ primary goals: creating continuity between middle and high school programs.

For Thomas, leading the Lowndes volleyball program has become more than a career move—it’s become a calling.

“I love it. It’s literally a dream job that I did not know was my dream job,” said Thomas. “I could not see myself doing anything outside of this. I love the girls.”

That passion translates into the culture Thomas continues to try to build within the team. As the season approaches, she’s focused on preparing a younger but eager group of athletes to step into the roles left by last year’s graduating class.

Campers will also make an appearance at Crimson and White Night. Set for August 12, the event started last year and offers fans a chance to get an early look at the squad while celebrating the program’s growth. As for the season itself, Thomas said she hopes the community shows up the same way her players have—ready, energetic, and loud.

“Come out. Come out and support. We love having the environment that we have for volleyball,” she said. “It’s like almost a playoff-caliber game every single night.”