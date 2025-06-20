SGMC Health announces new leadership for stroke program Published 5:49 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

VALDOSTA — SGMC Health has named Cole Seaton, DO, emergency medicine, and Roohi Farooq, MD, neurology, as co-directors of the health system’s stroke program.

In their leadership roles, Dr. Seaton and Dr. Farooq will work collaboratively to implement best practice guidelines and enhance SGMC Health’s high-quality stroke care for patients, the health system said in a press release.

A stroke occurs when a blood vessel carrying oxygen and nutrients to the brain becomes blocked by a clot or bursts, causing brain cells to die. This can lead to long-term disability or even death. The most effective treatments focus on restoring blood flow to the brain as quickly as possible. Recognizing stroke symptoms early and seeking immediate medical attention can significantly improve outcomes and recovery.

SGMC Health serves as the area’s only accredited Primary Stroke Center (PSC). This designation means SGMC Health is equipped to handle a wide range of stroke conditions, provide acute therapies, and admit patients to a specialized stroke unit for ongoing care. Additionally, PSCs often serve as resource centers for other medical facilities, offering expertise, diagnostic tools, and advanced treatment options to improve stroke care across the region.

SGMC Health has received national recognition from the American Heart Association’s Get with the Guidelines award for excellence in stroke treatment for more than a decade, the press release said. This underscores its ongoing commitment to delivering cutting-edge stroke care and improving patient outcomes.

“Stroke is the fourth leading cause of death and a major contributor to disability in the United States,” said Pankaj Agrawal, MD, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at SGMC Health. “With Dr. Seaton and Dr. Farooq leading our stroke program, SGMC Health continues to be at the forefront of advanced stroke care, ensuring that our community has access to the best treatment when time is critical.”

Dr. Seaton earned his medical degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Georgia and completed his residency at Texas A&M University. He is board-certified by the American Board of Emergency Medicine and has served as medical director of the EMS program since 2022. His extensive experience in emergency medicine and pre-hospital care will be instrumental in optimizing rapid stroke response and treatment protocols.

Dr. Farooq completed her medical education at Deccan College of Medical Sciences and her residency at the SIU-Neuroscience Institute. With a strong background in neurology, she brings a wealth of expertise in stroke management and recovery, ensuring patients receive the highest standard of neurological care.

For more information about SGMC Health’s stroke program, visit sgmc.org.