VHS students unhurt in disturbance Published 4:44 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

DES MOINES, Iowa — Ten Valdosta High School students and four chaperones are unhurt after a disturbance during a debate competition in Des Moines, Iowa.

The high school debaters were participating in the National Speech and Debate Tournament Wednesday when a man stepped onto the stage. Videos posted by KCCI television in Des Moines show the man interacting with someone on or near the stage, then he squats and removes a backpack, someone yells “Run away,” and everyone in the auditorium rushes toward the exit.

KCCI reported the building was evacuated but no one was hurt.

Jayden Michael Roccaforte of Cheyenne, Wyoming, has been charged with one count of disorderly conduct and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

No weapons were seen during the incident and none were recovered during the arrest, officials told the TV station.

In a post on the Valdosta High School Facebook page Friday, school officials said: “We are grateful to report that all Valdosta High School students and chaperones are safe and accounted for. The VHS team is scheduled to return home to Valdosta tomorrow, June 21, 2025.

“We appreciate the quick response of local authorities and the tournament organizers in ensuring the safety of all participants.”