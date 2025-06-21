BURTON FLETCHER: What would water do? Published 12:12 pm Saturday, June 21, 2025

In a world of constant change, where businesses and nonprofits face evolving challenges, one of the most profound questions we can ask is: “What would water do?”

Years ago, a speaker posed this transformative yet straightforward idea during a professional development seminar.

At first, it seemed abstract — how could water, something so ordinary, offer guidance for modern organizations? But the more I reflected, the more I realized that water embodies the principles that lead to survival, growth, and lasting success.

Whether you lead a corporation, a small business, or a nonprofit, water’s behavior provides a powerful metaphor for resilience. Let’s explore how.

The fluidity of adaptation

Water never fights against obstacles — it flows around them. When a rock stands in its path, it doesn’t stop; it finds another way forward.

In business, rigidity can be fatal. Consider how Blockbuster clung to its brick-and-mortar model while Netflix adapted to streaming. One resisted change; the other embraced it. Today, Netflix dominates entertainment, while Blockbuster is a relic of the past.

Nonprofits face similar challenges. Organizations that refuse to evolve — whether in fundraising strategies, outreach methods, or program delivery — risk irrelevance. The American Red Cross, for example, has continually adapted its disaster response tactics, from hurricanes to pandemics, ensuring it meets needs in real time.

Key Takeaway: The ability to pivot — without losing sight of your mission — is essential for survival.

Persistence shapes the future

Water doesn’t rush. Over centuries, a single stream can carve a canyon. Its power lies not in speed, but in steady, relentless motion.

For businesses, this means playing the long game. Amazon didn’t become a global giant overnight — it expanded gradually, from books to everything. Its success came from persistence, not instant victories.

Nonprofits advocating for social change understand this deeply. Movements for civil rights, environmental protection, or public health often take decades to see significant progress. The key is to keep moving forward, even when results seem slow.

Key Takeaway: Lasting impact requires patience and unwavering commitment.

Clarity and transparency

Pure water is clear, revealing what lies beneath. In the same way, organizations thrive when they operate with transparency and purpose.

Businesses that hide flaws or mislead stakeholders eventually face backlash. Conversely, with its bold environmental commitments, companies like Patagonia build trust because they are open about their values and live by them.

Nonprofits, especially those reliant on donations, must prioritize accountability. Donors want to know that their contributions make a difference. Organizations excel by providing clear reports on how every dollar is spent.

Key Takeaway: Trust is built on honesty — be as clear as water in your intentions and actions.

The power of transformation

Water can be a tranquil lake, a solid block of ice, or a rising vapor — it changes form without losing its essence.

Successful businesses reinvent themselves while staying true to their core. Apple began as a computer company but became a leader in smartphones, wearables, and services while maintaining its identity as an innovator.

Nonprofits must also evolve. For example, a charity focused on education might shift from in-person tutoring to digital platforms without abandoning its mission to empower students.

Key Takeaway: Adaptation doesn’t mean losing who you are — it means reshaping how you fulfill your purpose.

Nourishing your ecosystem

Water sustains life. It doesn’t just exist for itself — it enables everything around it to thrive.

The best businesses understand this. Companies like Google invest in employee well-being, knowing that a thriving workforce drives innovation. Others build giving into their models, proving that profit and purpose coexist.

By nature, nonprofits exist to serve. But the most effective ones don’t just provide aid — they empower. Microloan programs, for instance, don’t just give money; they equip people to build self-sufficiency.

Key Takeaway: True success comes from lifting others, not advancing one’s interests.

The wisdom of water

In a fast-moving, unpredictable world, the question, “What would water do?” offers a timeless guide.

Would it resist change, or find a new path?

Would it give up when progress is slow, or keep flowing?

Would it obscure its purpose, or remain precise and accurate?

Would it cling to old forms, or transform as needed?

Would it exist only for itself, or sustain the world around it?

Organizations that embrace these principles — adaptability, persistence, transparency, transformation, and nourishment — will survive and thrive.

As the ancient proverb says, “The softest things in the world overcome the hardest.” Gentle yet unstoppable water teaches us that resilience isn’t about force. It’s about flow.

Perhaps we all ask ourselves: “What would water do?” — and then follow its lead.

Burton Fletcher, JD, MBA, is a writer, freelance columnist, attorney, and servant leader. He is the president of the Burton Fletcher Foundation for Animals, a Green Jacket Ambassador for the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Board of the local American Red Cross, and a member of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.