Lowndes Co. Building Permits Published 7:08 am Saturday, June 21, 2025

Valdosta

Freedom Forever GA, LLC, 3748 Bermuda Run Dr., Electrical, $28,123.

Freedom Forever GA, LLC, 3748 Bermuda Run Dr., Building, $28,123.

Freedom Forever GA, LLC, 500 Old Statenville Rd., Electrical, $27,737.

Freedom Forever GA, LLC, 500 Old Statenville Rd., Building $27,737.

Freedom Forever GA, LLC,706 Holly Dr., Electrical, $51,860.

Freedom Forever GA, LLC,706 Holly Dr., Building, $51,860.

JJ’s Handyman, 1704 Forsyth Pl, Building, $12,250.

Etheridge Electric Co., 1108 N. Lakeshore Dr., Electrical, $1,500.

Anderson Power Services, 6 Dawnview Cir, Electrical, $15,000.

Ray and Son Heating and Air, 1505 E. Park Ave., Plumbing, $4,000.

Julia Sosa, 2325 Melrose Dr., Building, $25,000.

Coombs Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc., 2207 Northwood Cir, Mechanical, $600.

LR Kolb Construction, 128 N. Ashley 130 St., Building, $12,000.

Davis Industrial Electric, Inc., 2213 N. Barack Obama Blvd, Electrical, $550.

Ray and Son Heating and Air, 809 Gil Harbin Ind. Blvd., Mechanical, $7,477.

Javier Pacheco, 604 Holliday St., Electrical, $1,000.

Val Service Enterprises, Inc., 1616 E. Moore St. 2, Mechanical, $2,800.

Val Service Enterprises, Inc., 1616 E. Moore St. 9, Mechanical, $2,800.

Angelica Villanueva, 5212 Fortress Cir, Roofing, $6,527.

Sharpeco Developments, LLC, 1515 Hickory Rd., Building, $10,000.

Jordan Roofing, 718 E. Alley St., Building, $9,890.

MNG Construction, 2105 Jerry Jones Dr., Building, $17,500.

William Armstrong, 2120 Jerry Jones Dr., Electrical, $4,600.

Window World of South Georgia, 106 Brookview Terry, Building, $10,152.

Anderson Power Services, 920 Bunche Dr., Plumbing, $1,450.

Best Choice Roofing of Valdosta, 1467 San Bernardino Way, Roofing, $11,931.

Best Choice Roofing of Valdosta, 2128 Grotto Rd., Roofing, $14,750.

Gene Rowell, 8 Meadowrun Cir, Building, $21,000.

Gene Rowell, 435 University, Building, $7,000.

Best Choice Roofing of Valdosta, 2211 Pulaski Cir, Roofing, $11,350.

Jones & Ebert Inc., 1043 Teresa Dr., Plumbing, $3,200.

Sutton’s HVAC, 2107 Northwood Cir, Electrical, $8,996.

Hard Top Metal Roofing, 1618 Charter Oaks Dr., Building, $600.

Mac Home Improvement, LLC, 602 Smithbriar Dr., Building, $30,000.

Freedom Forever Georgia, LLC, 1337 Partridge Pl, Building, $30,227.

Southern Dream Pools, LLC, 915 Moss Way, Accessory Structure, $60,000.

Tru-Built Enterprises, LLC, 915 E. Brookwood Dr., Roofing, $15,000.

Optimum Construction,, 2215 Bemiss Rd. F, Roofing, $3,100.

Optimum Construction,, 2215 Bemiss Rd. E, Roofing, $3,100.

Platinum Roofing, 2987 Stallings Rd., Roofing, $26,523.

Platinum Roofing, 3925 Applecross Rd., Roofing, $12,110.

TEC Electric, LLC, 3274 Inner Perimeter Rd., Electrical, $100,000.

M&B Services 123, LLC, 1414 Baymeadows Dr., Roofing, $3,000.

Val Service Enterprises, Inc., 1616 E. Moore St. 10, Mechanical, $2,550.

Jones & Ebert Inc., 415 Canna Dr., Plumbing, $3,000.

Tacoma Bivins, 503 West St., Building, $2,500.

G2G Electrical Contractors, 1222 Thomwal St., Electrical, $1,500.

Cauthan Construction, 114 W. Moor St., Roofing, $11,000.

E Artistic Roofing, LLC, 216 Perkins Ln., Building, $14,000.

Etheridge Electric, Inc., 2003 Wood Valley Dr., Electrical, $3,000.

George Jones, 805 Ridgeway Dr., Building, $3,000.

Williams Electric Service & Signs, Inc., 802 Tanglewood Dr., Electrical, $10,500.

Val Service Enterprises, Inc., 3222 Oak Garden Dr. A, Mechanical, $5,600.

Rutland Low Voltage, 2171 E. Park Ave., Plan Review, $12,500.

Croft Roofing and Renovations, 2815 Fawnwood Cir, Building, $7,875.

Croft Roofing and Renovations, 3308 Plantation Dr., Building, $25,350.

Mary West, 805 Bethune Dr., Accessory Structure, $5,340.

Ray & Son Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc., 105 Sunnymead Dr., Mechanical, $14,997.

Merriman Construction, LLC, 807 E. Park Ave., Building, $20,000.

Etheridge Electric, Inc., 1515 McLeod Rd., Electrical, $1,500.

Hahira

Southern Quality Propane, 719 Watson Farms Rd., plumbing, $1,540.

Owens Vinyl Siding LLC, 216 Barry Field Cir., building, $35,000.

Owens Vinyl Siding LLC, 318 Barry Field Cir., building, $35,000.

Owens Vinyl Siding LLC, 311 Barry Field Cir., building, $35,000.

Williams Electric Service & Signs, Inc., 761 Carriage Crsg., Electrical, $12,500.

Zachary Marcus, 4797 Snake Nation Rd., Roofing, $40,000.

Best Choice Roofing of Valdosta, 835 Kristen Ln., Roofing, $9,283.

Robert Sorry, 7417 North Creek Cir, Building, $3,000.

Strada Services, LLC, 1586 Beverly Ln., Mechanical, $3,200.

Strada Services, LLC, 1592 Beverly Ln., Mechanical, $4,000.

Strada Services, LLC, 1592 Beverly Ln., Electrical, $7,900.

Strada Services, LLC, 1586 Beverly Ln., Electrical, $6,500.

Lake Park

Skyline Roofing Solutions LLC, 5420 Forest Dr., roofing, $15,000.

Lowndes

Universal Remodeling and Roofing, 5006 Oak Dr., roofing, $14,200.

Billy Taylor Electric, 4359 Autumn Ridge, electrical, $10,000.

Anderson Power Services, 4408 Willow Wood Gate, electrical, $13,830.

Universal Remodeling & Roofing, LLC, 120 N. Essa St., Roofing, $10,000.

J.R. Roberts Construction, 6037 4-H Club, Building, $250,000.

Ayla Holthaus, 3541 Crooked Cir, Plan Review, $23,239.