SGMC Health honors Register as Health System Hero Published 10:50 am Saturday, June 21, 2025

VALDOSTA — SGMC Health has named Sheila Register, RN, of the Berrien Emergency Department, as the June Health System Hero for her life-saving actions during two separate medical emergencies involving coworkers.

In two separate medical emergencies, Register demonstrated extraordinary attentiveness and calm under pressure. On both occasions, she recognized subtle signs that her coworkers were choking and acted immediately. The first incident occurred during an early morning shift when she observed a colleague silently signaling distress. Register performed the Heimlich maneuver and successfully dislodged a piece of candy, allowing the individual to breathe again.

The second event occurred in the new Emergency Department when Register noticed another team member in distress while eating lunch. She quickly alerted others and began the Heimlich maneuver. With support from another staff member, the obstruction was removed.

Register’s ability to recognize subtle signs of medical emergencies and respond quickly reflects her strong clinical training and attention to detail, the hospital said. Her actions directly contributed to the safety and well-being of her teammates.

Register received a standing ovation from those in attendance.

SGMC Health participates in an array of recognition programs to honor employees who most exemplify the tagline, “Remarkable People, Extraordinary Care, Human Kindness.” To learn more, visit sgmc.org/recognition.