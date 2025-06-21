Wild Adventures suffers power outage Published 9:07 pm Saturday, June 21, 2025

VALDOSTA — A widespread power disruption struck Wild Adventures Theme Park and the surrounding area Saturday afternoon.

There were reports of people stuck on rides. It is not clear how long they were there, but park officials posted on Facebook about 8 p.m. that power has been fully restored and the concert planned for the evening will go on.

Wild Adventures said the power disruption was linked to a nearby utility substation.

Email newsletter signup

“Our teams implemented established safety procedures, including ride evacuations where necessary,” the park’s statement said. “We are deeply grateful to our dedicated hosts and local emergency personnel for their quick response and professionalism in managing the situation.”

“Guests who were in the park at the time of the outage have been issued rain checks,” the park said in its Facebook post. “We recognize that some guests experienced significant disruptions to their visit, and we sincerely apologize for that. We greatly appreciate our guests’ patience and understanding during this situation.”