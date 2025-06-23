Sports Turf Company finishes another athletic upgrade Published 4:47 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Minah Thomas | Provided photo: Rebuilt and resurfaced, the Lowndes High School track and field focuses on safety, durability, and high performance. 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Minah Thomas | Provided photo: A view of multiple Sports Turf Company projects at Lowndes High School.

VALDOSTA — Sports Turf Company has completed a major overhaul of Lowndes High School’s practice field and track, marking another big project the company has delivered on in the area.

Based in Georgia, Sports Turf Company specializes in the construction and surfacing of athletic facilities. The company serves as a consultant for school systems and organizations looking to upgrade or expand their sports infrastructure.

The former grass practice field was replaced with AstroTurf’s RootZone 3D Blend HD system, which combines fibers to reduce cleat lock and improve consistency. Underneath the turf, the field includes an organic infill engineered for improved safety and sustainability. The upgrade looks to help absorb impact and reduce injuries while maintaining performance during weather conditions.

The track was rebuilt using Rekortan’s G13 Fast Track System, featuring force reduction and an improved resistance to water damage. The redesign added jump runways, two pole vault areas, and an expanded high jump pad, allowing Lowndes to host larger track meets and provide more flexibility for practice.

The practice field and track renovation continues Sports Turf Company’s ongoing partnership with Lowndes County Schools. In 2021 and 2022, the company completed artificial turf installations at Lowndes’ baseball and softball fields. In 2023, the company resurfaced Martin Stadium and completed construction of the indoor facility’s turf field. The 2025 practice field and track renovation represents the fourth completed project for Lowndes in as many years.

Across the way, Valdosta City Schools has also partnered with Sports Turf Company on several upgrades during that time. In 2022, the company installed an artificial turf practice field, followed by renovations to the school’s baseball and softball fields in 2023 and 2024. Most recently, Bazemore-Hyder Stadium was resurfaced.

“At the end of the day, it’s a great asset for the community,” said Todd Wiggins, president of Sports Turf Company. “It helps the kids train better, keeps them safer, and gives them a real opportunity to showcase their talents.”

Wiggins credits strong local leadership for making these projects possible, noting that both Valdosta and Lowndes have shown a commitment to investing in their student-athletes.

“I love that we’ve had the opportunity to complete as much as we have in that part of Georgia,” said Wiggins. “To be honest, Lowndes and Valdosta should be very proud of their commitment to their student athletes.”

Looking ahead, Wiggins said Sports Turf Company hopes to maintain a long-term presence in the area by continuing to service completed projects and responding to future facility needs.