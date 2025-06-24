Lowndes Vikings open up season ticket sales Published 10:00 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025

VALDOSTA — Thursday, June 19 wad the final day for Viking reserve seat season ticket holders to renew their seats for the upcoming season. The ticket office reopened on Monday June 23, when season tickets holders and Touchdown Club members can add, upgrade, and/or exchange their seats.

Starting Tuesday June 24, all remaining seats will be available to the public. The ticket office will be open from 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Tuesday and 9 a.m.-noon on Wednesday.

After closing at noon on Wednesday, the ticket office will remain closed until after the July break. Tickets can be purchased from the ticket office located in the Board of Education Building on Norman Drive across from Goo Goo Car Wash.

Lowndes’ 2025 varsity schedule begins with a home scrimmage Aug. 1 against Thomas County Central. The regular season starts Aug. 15 with the Jenkins, the first of five non-region home games. The other non-region games, in order, are Mount Zion of Jonesboro, Central Gwinnett, Manatee (Florida) and Kell.

Following an open week, Region 1-6A competition begins with two more home games — Sept. 26 against Colquitt County and Oct. 3 against Tift County.

Lowndes’ first away game is Oct. 10 at Camden County. They will take another break from competition after then, wind the regular season at Richmond Hill Oct. 24 and at Valdosta Oct. 31 for the Winnersville Classic.