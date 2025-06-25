Lowndes soccer builds its future program in the heat Published 12:27 pm Wednesday, June 25, 2025

The large group of campers, helpers, and coaches gathered for a photo in their matching camp shirts. A popular station among the campers was the one-on-one drill. Campers used what they had learned so far in a friendly competition to try scoring on each other. A key part of the camp concentrated on learning soccer techniques, including passing, dribbling, and scoring.

VALDOSTA — Beneath a hot summer sun, the soccer field at Lowndes High School was filled with movement and fundamentals as more than 50 campers took part in the school’s annual youth soccer camp.

Designed for kindergarten through fifth graders, the four-day camp last week brought students from across all of Lowndes County together for drills, games, and mentorship led by the high school’s soccer coaches and players. From passing and shooting stations to tag games and small-sided scrimmages, each day struck a balance between teaching fundamentals and classic Summer fun.

At the reins of the operation were varsity boys’ head coach Rick VanHook and varsity girls’ head coach Derrick Weyland. The two broke the camp into three phases daily: morning skill stations, mid-morning games with a fun twist, and afternoon scrimmages. One of the highlights of the camp was the presence of older student-athletes mentoring the younger ones. Many of the high school helpers had once stood in the same cleats as the campers, and now returned to pass on what they had learned.

“Honestly, this is our future here for this program,” said coach VanHook. “For the kids to see the bigger kids out here put in work and effort probably means a lot to them.”

Coaches emphasized that the camp was as much about participation and confidence as it was about goals and footwork.

“If they get better over time, that is fantastic. But as long as they have fun and fall in love with the game, they will just get better and better,” said coach Weyland.

The camp did not stop at just teaching soccer. It gave campers an early connection to their school community. Looking forward, the coaches hope to see familiar faces in the stands this upcoming season. Plans are already in motion to host an event where campers could return for a halftime showcase during a varsity game, a way to keep the connection alive and encourage kids to stick with the sport.

“We’ve got a great opportunity with the kids we have right now,” said coach VanHook. “Make sure that they spark an interest, keep on coming out, keep on playing. That’s the biggest thing.”