UPDATE: ‘No evidence’ of active shooter at VSU Published 2:13 pm Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Originally posted 1:50 p.m. June 25, 2025

Updated 2:13 p.m. June 25, 2025

UPDATE: There is no evidence of an active shooter, VSU’s Communications Specialist Jessica Pope said in a statement made after VSUPD sent out a warning for a potential shooter on campus.

Email newsletter signup

—

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University Police Department has issued a “soft lockdown” due to a threatened shooting.

According to WCTV, campus police got a call from someone saying they “would be arriving on campus to shoot.”

According to reports from the anonymous app YikYak, there is an increased police presence around Patterson Hall, but there have not been any gunshots or arrests.

VSUPD has advised all people on campus to “lock all exterior doors and stay indoors until the lockdown is over,” according to an email sent to VSU students, staff and faculty.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.