Valwood hosts its second youth basketball camp Published 2:00 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Tim Finlayson | provided photo: Campers take a group photo wearing their camp T-shirts at Valwood School’s youth basketball camp. 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Young campers go head-to-head in a competitive three-on-three basketball game inside the Eager Sports Center.

VALDOSTA — Young athletes spent last week sharpening their skills and developing a love for the game during Valwood School’s summer basketball camp.

Led by varsity head coach Tim Finlayson and assistant coach Andy Stamschror, the week marked the second youth basketball event hosted by Valwood this summer. The camp was the most recent opportunity from Valwood for local children to stay active, build friendships, and learn the fundamentals of the game. With new and already-interested players in mind, the four-day camp aimed to create a structured, energetic environment where kids could thrive athletically and socially.

Held inside Valwood’s Eager Sports Center, the camp welcomed kindergarten through fifth-grade students and provided age-appropriate instruction tailored to each group’s developmental stage. Each day, campers rotated through stations focusing on dribbling, shooting, passing, defense, and teamwork.

Email newsletter signup

The camp also included competitive elements to keep players on their toes. Scrimmages and games gave campers the chance to put their skills into action and learn how to apply fundamentals in real-time play. These moments were often the highlight of the day, offering excitement and a sense of accomplishment for young athletes.

“The more that they can come out here and experience basketball, the earlier we expose the sport to them, the better,” said coach Finlayson. “They love playing three-on-three and games like that. Anything competitively, kids love more—and everybody does.”

The coaches hope the camp inspires campers to stick with the sport and stay involved as they grow into potential future Valiants.

“Hopefully, this camp keeps them interested, keeps them developing, and keeps them wanting to learn how to play,” said Coach Stamschror. “Summertime is kind of the time—in about every sport— to develop.”