VSU brings in basketball teams from across the Southeast Published 3:00 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more Players compete in a game at Valdosta State University’s summer team camp, where high school teams from across the Southeast gather for a weekend of competitions. 2/3 Swipe or click to see more A player drives to the basket during one of many matchups held at The Complex. 3/3 Swipe or click to see more Although the games focused on Summer growth, teams competed fiercely over the weekend.

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University welcomed 35 high school basketball teams from across Georgia, Florida, and Alabama this past weekend for its annual summer team camp, offering a developmental experience for student-athletes and coaches alike.

The two-day event provided teams with an opportunity to face off against unfamiliar opponents in a summer setting that emphasizes growth over wins and losses. Participating schools were divided into three divisions—Large Varsity, Small Varsity, and Junior Varsity—based on school size and team level. Each team played between three and five games, with a tournament wrapping up the weekend’s slate.

In addition to the on-court action, the camp also hosted a Georgia High School officials clinic. More than 100 officials attended the separate event, coordinating with the team camp to provide a real-time learning environment for referees and game officials.

“The goal of our team camp is to get as many teams to come to campus and play,” said Valdosta State head coach Mike Helfer. “They get to see our facilities and interact with our Coaches while we get to watch them play and evaluate their players. It’s a win-win for both sides.”

For high school players, the camp serves as a unique chance to develop their game in ways the regular season does not always allow, with coaches experimenting with lineups and athletes rotating through multiple positions. The camp set out to give players and coaches valuable insight into roles and team dynamics heading into the next school year.

The camp also looks to play a key role in strengthening relationships between VSU and area programs. By opening up facilities to high school teams, the Blazers aim to make a lasting impression as a potential college destination and a resource for programs seeking meaningful summer development.