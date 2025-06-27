Education Briefs for June 27, 2025 Published 11:13 am Friday, June 27, 2025

Local students named to Kennesaw State Dean’s List

KENNESAW — Kennesaw State University congratulates the more than 8,500 students named to the Dean’s List in recognition of their academic achievement during the Spring 2025 semester. Undergraduate students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a term grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list.

Students from the Valdosta area earning Dean’s List honors are:

Hahira: Shelton Felton, John-William Lawrence, Leonardo Larios, Evan Hall, Tacoma Martin.

Lake Park: Amari Hayes, Mora Redding.

Naylor: Rachael Alexander.

Quitman: Nyriah Turner, Wisdom Harris, Mary Wingate, Keylee Cason.

Ray City: Lyric Holloway, Tashuna Pitts.

Sparks: Cole Myers.

Valdosta: Nickalas Curcio, Todd Moye, Timmod Wright, Ethan Altman, Joshua Jackson, Aniya Bradley, Jamesha Taylor, Makenzie Woods, Jaleyah Little, Ramiyah Copeland, Elizabeth Kumpel, Destiny Young, Lauren Phillips, Olivia Holdcroft, Daniya McCormick, Dariana Waters, Kaleb Harden, Kathryn Smith, Lane Smith, Jazmyn Stewart.

Students named to Dean’s List at University of Maryland Global Campus

ADELPHI, Md. — Nearly 18,000 University of Maryland Global Campus students were named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2025 term. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.

Area students include:

Ray City: Nathan Schipper.

Valdosta: Tessa Ball, Semaj Bird, Tyree Davis, Mark Desmond, Tristan Dupuy, Tiffany Ejegreh, Daryl Knee, Hunter Lipham, Ashton Parker, Joshua Schoerner, Matthew Smith, Alan Upshur.

Freed-Hardeman University announces president’s list

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University has released the names of students who made the president’s lists for the Spring 2025 semester. To be on the president’s list, a student must be full-time and have a 4.0 grade point average.

Area students include:

Valdosta: Evie Hazel, Lexi Lewis

Hazel makes Freed-Hardeman University dean’s list

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Deacon Hazel, a sophomore from Valdosta, is on the dean’s list at Freed-Hardeman University. Students on the dean’s list have earned a minimum 3.4 grade point average for the semester.

University of Mississippi announces Chancellor’s Honor Roll

UNIVERSITY, Miss. — The University of Mississippi announced students named to the Spring 2025 Honor Roll lists.

Area students include:

Hahira: Abigail Rykard.

Valdosta: Caitlyn Callahan, Alden Myddelton.