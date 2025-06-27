Man arrested twice in one week, injures officers both times Published 11:58 am Friday, June 27, 2025

VALDOSTA — 37-year-old Cody Finniessee has been arrested twice in one week, both times for misdemeanors, but police say he injured officers while trying to resist arrest both times.

The first arrest was on June 17, where Finniessee took someone’s keys in an argument and refused to give them back, Valdosta police said in a press release Friday. Officers chased him across multiple blocks when he left the scene, eventually catching and arresting him. Finniessee began to struggle in an attempt to free himself. During the altercation, he injured an officer’s elbow and kicked another officer in the face while being forced into a police car, the VPD release said.

The second arrest was on June 24, after officers found a car wrecked in a ditch on West Gordon Street. The car was identified as Finniessee’s, the VPD said, and a witness told officers that he had walked off. He was found on his porch, where they attempted to arrest him. Police said he resisted, refusing to get off of the ground, and officers dragged him to the car. He spat on officers and kicked an officer in the knee in that incident, police said.

He was charged with two counts of felony obstruction of an officer and theft by taking in the first arrest. In the second, he was charged with one count of felony obstruction of an officer, swerving and leaving the scene of an accident.

“Both of these incidents started as misdemeanor offenses, and then once officers attempted to take him into custody his actions increased it to felony offenses,” Police Chief Leslie Manahan said. “His actions show a repeated pattern of physical resistance with assaultive actions towards our officers. These two encounters show that someone can still be a risk even though they are in handcuffs.”