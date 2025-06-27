Morven native graduates basic military training as dorm chief Published 7:10 am Friday, June 27, 2025

LACKLAND AFB, Texas — Airman Basic Jackson Smith, a Morven native, graduated from U.S. Air Force Basic Military Training (BMT) at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, on May 1, 2025.

Smith earned the distinction of Dorm Chief for the 324th Training Squadron, Flight 346—an honor reflecting his leadership, discipline, and dedication throughout training, the Air Force said in a press release.

A 2024 graduate of the American School of Madrid in Spain, Smith previously attended North Brooks in Georgia. He is now continuing his journey at Goodfellow Air Force Base in San Angelo, Texas, where he is undergoing technical training as a Geospatial Intelligence Apprentice.

He is the son of retired U.S. Air Force members William and Marissa Smith of Jackson Road in Morven, and the grandson of Diane Jackson.