SGMC Health welcomes neurosurgeon Shahin Etebar, MD Published 8:19 am Friday, June 27, 2025

VALDOSTA — SGMC Health recently welcomed board-certified neurosurgeon Shahin Etebar, MD, to its expanding team of highly specialized physicians. Dr. Etebar joins SGMC Neurosurgery, located at 2409 N Patterson St., Suite 210, Valdosta, bringing more than three decades of advanced experience in neurological and spinal surgery.

Neurosurgery is a specialized field dedicated to diagnosing and treating conditions affecting the brain, spine, spinal cord, and peripheral nerves. While primarily surgical in nature, this discipline also requires expertise in neurology, critical care, trauma management, and radiology. Many patients under neurosurgical care are treated using nonsurgical approaches, which can include medical management, physical therapy, or minimally invasive interventional procedures.

Dr. Etebar is nationally recognized with extensive training in minimally invasive spinal surgery, spinal deformity correction, reconstructive spine surgery, and the treatment of brain tumors and neurological disorders, according to a press release from SGMC Health.

Email newsletter signup

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Etebar to SGMC Health,” said Pankaj Agrawal, senior vice president and chief medical officer. “His decades of experience, surgical precision, and patient-centered care will enhance the high-quality neurological services we provide to our South Georgia community.”

Dr. Etebar received his bachelor’s degree in biological sciences from the University of California, Irvine, and holds a master’s degree in physiology and biophysics from Georgetown University. He earned his medical degree from the University of California, Irvine College of Medicine and completed his neurosurgery residency at UC Irvine School of Medicine. He later pursued fellowship training in reconstructive spine surgery at the University of South Florida in Tampa.

After 15 years in civilian neurosurgical and spine surgery practice, Dr. Etebar joined the United States Air Force in 2012 and completed postgraduate training in Aerospace Medicine at the United States Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio. He currently serves as a flight surgeon in the Air Force Reserves. From 2018 to 2022, Dr. Etebar was stationed at Moody Air Force Base in Valdosta and is excited to return and once again serve the South Georgia community. Most recently, he spent the past four years serving as a neurosurgeon in Columbus, Georgia, further deepening his ties to the region and continuing his commitment to delivering exceptional neurological care.

Dr. Etebar holds Fellow status with the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (FAANS) and is an active member of numerous prestigious professional organizations, including the Congress of Neurological Surgeons, North American Spine Society, American Academy of Pain Medicine, and the California and American Medical Associations.

Outside of medicine, Dr. Etebar enjoys fishing, hunting, hiking, and running, and looks forward to exploring the natural beauty of the South Georgia region once again.

For more information, visit sgmc.org.